TUPELO • Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at the Tupelo Regional Airport on Monday evening.
According to Tupelo Police spokesman Major Charles "Chuck" McDougald, preliminary information is that a small plane "ran off a runway or taxiway." There were no injuries reported.
Fire Chief Kelly Elliot said the plane was landing when it crashed.
"Appears the guy may have forgot to put his landing gear down. He is appears to be OK but is getting checked out," Elliot said.
Emergency crews could be seen spraying the plane at approximately 5 p.m.
According to FAA registration information, the plane is a 1968 fixed-wing, single-engine Beech aircraft owned by Shimkus Aviation, LLC, out of Leland. Wayne Anthony Shimkus and Keron Jean Shimkus are listed as the owners of the aviation company. As of 6 p.m. Monday night, the pilot's name had not been made public.
The incident comes two days after a Shannon man stole a plane from the airport and threatened to crash it into the West Main Street Walmart. After four-and-a-half hours, the suspect, Cory Patterson, crash landed the plane in a field in rural Tippah County. No one was injured in the incident.
Patterson faces state charges of grand larceny and making terrorist threats. The FBI is considering federal charges. A judge denied bond for Patterson on Sunday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.