SCOOBA - East Mississippi Community College will host Black History Month programs on both the Scooba and Golden Triangle campuses. Both events are open to the public and admittance is free.
The Black History Month program on EMCC’s Golden Triangle campus will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the Lyceum Auditorium.
The guest speaker will be Okolona Municipal Court Judge Sumeka C. Thomas. She is licensed to practice law in Mississippi and Tennessee and has her own law practice in downtown Okolona. Prior to her 2013 appointment as Okolona Municipal Court Judge, Thomas served as a public defender for the city of Okolona. She also serves as a judge for the city of Vernon and in 2018 was appointed as a Youth Court judge for Chickasaw County.
EMCC Quality Enhancement Program navigator Kantrina Barker will sing during the event.
The Scooba campus will host its Black History Month program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the Stennis Hall Auditorium.
Noxubee County Attorney Rod Hickman will the guest speaker. Hickman, who has served as county attorney since August of 2019, is a founding partner in the law firm of Hickman Fondren, PLLC, which has offices in Oxford and Macon. He is a former litigation associate attorney.
The event will include performances by the EMCC Reflection Singers and the Voices of Victory Gospel Choir.