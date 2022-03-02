TUPELO • The sight of dozens of Salvation Army supporters bustling inside the Tupelo Furniture Factory was a welcome one for the 23rd Annual Empty Bowls Luncheon.
Doors opened at 10:30 a.m. that morning, and within the first half-hour, residents were already inside, wandering around to read off the wide array of soup flavors available to them. The Salvation Army canteen was parked in downtown Tupelo for ticket holders to grab lunch.
The annual fundraiser, organized by the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, raises the funds needed to support feeding the homeless individuals and those in need the Salvation Army serves.
More than 40 vendors set up tables at the luncheon, boasting soup offerings such as New England clam chowder, Japanese onion mushroom, lobster and crab bisque, broccoli chowder, Rajin Cajun chili and more.
Everything, from the food to the venue, was donated by community sponsors and supporters like local restaurants, businesses and organizations. There was also a silent auction featuring donated items, including signed balls, body lotions, candles, and knitted goods, among others. This year, a limited number of pottery bowls were available for separate purchase because of ongoing pandemic challenges.
Wednesday's event was a return to form for the fundraiser, which was forced to adopt a virtual format last year. Though the Salvation Army was still able to meet their fundraising goal in 2021, Salvation Army of Tupelo Captain Rob Dolby said returning to in-person was important for fostering community.
With 38,380 hot meals served through the SA Community Center, the number of meals the feeding program provides continues to increase. Since opening capacity, the budget has increased $150,000, Dolby said.
The goal is for Empty Bowls to cover a portion of that need, with the fundraiser traditionally raising $40,000 to $60,000 for the feeding program.