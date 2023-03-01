TUPELO — Hundreds of Salvation Army supporters congregated at the Tupelo Furniture Market for the 24th annual Empty Bowls Luncheon Wednesday.
Food insecurity is a long-lasting and complex issue throughout the state, and for over two decades, the individuals at the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary have brought awareness to it while raising funds for the Tupelo branch of the Salvation Army’s feeding program.
"(The event) reminds us of the empty bowl,” said Capt. Heather Dolby of the Salvation Army. “Those who are without, who are trying to stretch a dollar and make ends meet when they just don’t meet. I am thankful to every person that supports this event.”
Every year, including a time when the global coronavirus pandemic was at its peak, volunteers, restaurant owners and members of the Women’s Auxiliary took part in the luncheon.
This year, organizers hope to raise $40,000 for the Salvation Army’s food program, which provides roughly 1,200 meals each week to people who might not otherwise have something to eat.
“I’m hoping that we make a lot of money for the program. That is my goal,” said Lisa Murphree, president of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary and chair of this year’s Empty Bowls fundraiser.
Dolby praised the event for what it did to benefit the local branch and those it serves.
“Empty Bowls is a very important event for us at the Salvation Army. Not just because of what it raises in income but what it raises in awareness,” Dolby said. “Every dollar here goes back to the ministries we have at the Salvation Army that goes to care for the hungry and food insecure."
This year also saw the return of hand-crafted bowls after their absence from last year's event. In prior years, a group of eight women, known affectionately as the “mud ladies,” crafted about 2,000 bowls by hand over the course of a year. Though the mud ladies no longer craft bowls, local potters and volunteers have stepped up to make the titular tableware.
Over the last 23 years, potter Antoinette Badenhorst, owner of Porcelain By Antoinette, has pitched in for the event. She said Empty Bowls has been immensely important to the community, not only to help those in need but also as an opportunity to bring the community together.
This year, Badenhorst crafted 200 bowls with the help of volunteers, including the Women’s Auxiliary. She also helped employees from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi craft bowls.
In total, Badenhorst oversaw the creation of roughly 600 bowls for the event.
Badenhorst was among nearly a dozen potters in the area that pitched in. Murphree said the auxiliary ended up with about 1,700 bowls to hand out during the fundraising luncheon.
“Outside of what you see here today, Empty Bowls pulled in the community together,” Badenhorst said, noting that when people began reaching out to make bowls, no one hesitated to help.
A total of 42 businesses and volunteer groups offered soups for attendees. Murphree noted The HoneyBaked Ham Company of Tupelo, which offered a potato soup, ran out of soup within the first hour of the event.
Although fundraising totals won’t be ready until later in the week, Murphree said she hopes the early crowds are a good sign of success.
Ward 3 Councilman and member of Harrisburg Baptist Church Travis Beard said he’s volunteered with Empty Bowls for about a decade. He was back again on Wednesday and said he’s happy to help the community with the program.
“It’s a good ministry,” he said. “And it's for a good cause.”
