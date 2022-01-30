FULTON • Costumes that once hung from walls and racks in the iconic Costume World building in Tupelo will find new life on the stage, worn by members of the Itawamba Agricultural High School Indian Players drama program.
The program acquired Costume World's inventory after the death of the store's founder, Carolyn Shelby, on Aug. 31, 2021 at age 82.
More than 1,000 costumes were relocated in November 2021 to the historic Fulton Grammar School, where the Itawamba Indian Players rehearse and perform.
Victoria Blake, an IAHS teacher and director of the Itawamba Indian Players, has grown the drama program during her 25 years with the school and said having the costumes is going to benefit a lot of students.
"They're definitely going to get a lot of use," she said.
The origins of Costume World, a Tupelo institution
Carolyn Shelby owned and operated Costume World for 33 years. From 1988 to 2021, she dressed trick-or-treaters, entertainers and partygoers in one-of-a-kind outfits.
But it didn't all happen overnight.
As a little girl, Shelby bonded with her grandmother by making paper dolls. She had sketchbooks filled with dresses that she'd designed herself.
"She had the imagination to put anything together," Shelby's son, Tim Copeland, said.
Years later, she applied that same creativity to making Halloween costumes for Copeland and his siblings.
Costume World wasn't her first business venture. In the 1970s, she owned a clothing store in downtown Tupelo called Copeland Casuals. She also designed outfits — think Elvis Presley-type jumpsuits — for soul singers during that time.
In the late 80s, Shelby decided to open up a costume store. She found the perfect location alongside other businesses, but blending in wasn't her style.
She painted the building a vibrant purplish-pink color, bringing a bit of Las Vegas flare to Tupelo.
"She just knew that color would stand out and she wouldn't get lost in the crowd," Copeland said.
Through the years, Shelby handmade many of the costumes and dresses she rented or sold to locals — at least 30% of them, by Copeland's estimation.
The first major costume she added to the store was ALF, the alien star of the eponymous 80s sitcom. From there, she added Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse and made a Donald Duck costume.
Shelby always took advantage of her prime location at the Crosstown intersection, where it's not uncommon for trains to halt traffic.
There was always a fun, eye-catching display in the front window. Shelby would often stand in front of the store, in costume, to hand out candy and balloons to children who rolled their windows down.
"There wasn't anything like it," Copeland said.
'Doing what mother would've had me do'
After Shelby died last summer, her children decided to close the store.
"My sisters and I knew that there was no way that we could do as good a job as mother did," Copeland said. "And it would be a disservice for us to even try to put that stuff together like she did."
While her children appreciated the business and all Shelby did for the community, they didn't feel they would operate it with the same passion.
When Jimmy Blaylock, owner of Tupelo's Fun World, offered his condolences to Copeland, plans to liquidate the store's inventory were mentioned.
Blaylock offered to make a post on Facebook letting people know that Costume World's inventory would be sold. When he did, Victoria Blake received a text from a former student letting her know about the sale.
Blake called Copeland, and they negotiated a price.
Knowing what the Itawamba Indian Players would be able to do with Shelby's costumes, Copeland said he "knew where the costumes had to go."
"It was doing what mother would've had me do," he said.
The costumes were purchased with money generated from previous plays and fundraisers by IAHS' drama program.
Besides the hundreds of costumes they'll be able to use in their productions, haunted houses and talent shows for years to come, Blake said the program will likely sell any costumes they know they'll never use in a production.
"I felt like it was a win-win," Blake said.
If there's a way the Itawamba Indian Players can continue to give back to the community using the costumes, they plan to do so.
"It's not something that we're saying 'This is just ours,'" Blake said. "We want to share this with the community, because we think the community is why we're here. They got behind this program, and they really support these kids."
In the coming months, the Indian Players will catalog the costumes, take photos of each one and sort them into albums for quick reference.
Lia Darracott, stage manager for the Itawamba Indian Players and senior at IAHS, is excited about the possibilities for the costumes. She's been a part of five productions over the years. During the first, when she was in fifth grade, there wasn't a large stock of costumes in the dressing rooms from which to choose.
Now there are.
Although students have never been excluded for being unable to afford costumes, the addition of Costume World's extensive inventory eases the minds of everyone involved in future productions.
Shelby's legacy continued
As the curtains close on Costume World, the costumes make their debut at Fulton Grammar School.
Copeland believes it's just what his mother would have wanted. She had a love of arts and looked forward to hearing from customers about the plays they were in, especially when her costumes were involved.
"They would always come back and show her pictures, bring her programs from the play," Copeland said. "This would do her heart good, to see those costumes being used by the school. This is something that she would just relish in."
As a way of showing gratitude, the Itawamba Indian Players are dedicating their upcoming show, a production of "High School Musical 2," to Shelby's memory.
Copeland's hope is that, by having access to such a rich selection of costumes, Itawamba’s talented students will be inspired.
"The young people are getting to be a part of this," Copeland said. "And that may spark something in them that could really grow into something big."