In this file photo taken, Jan. 4, 2018, Traffic flow in front of TCPS has become a safety concern along Endville Road as the school continues to grow and more and more drivers use the road to enter Tupelo.
TUPELO — Major upgrades to Endville Road will see the busy route expanded to three lanes, among other quality-of-life improvements the city hopes will increase safety along the well-travel road in West Tupelo.
Earlier this week, the Tupelo City Council voted unanimously to accept a $1.2 million contract with Saltillo-based construction company James A. Hodges Construction for the widening of a portion of Endville Road, from Walsh to Countrywood roads, to relieve traffic created in the mornings and afternoons by students and parents of students at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School.
“It is going to be pretty straightforward,” Tupelo Public Works Director Chuck Williams said. “Should be a fairly easy project.”
There will also be curb and gutter work throughout the area, straightening out the intersection of Walsh and Endville, as well as adding a turn lane.
“It is very narrow,” Williams said. “School buses have to be really careful there.”
Williams said the city had a pre-construction meeting with the construction company recently. Once the contract is signed at the next board meeting, work can begin in earnest in October.
Williams said the project should be complete by March or April of next year.
The road will not be fully closed during construction, but Williams noted it will be closed strategically for specific portions of the job and immediately reopened.
Ward 1 Councilman Chad Mims, who represents the ward where Endville Road is located, said the improvements were long overdue, and he was proud to see some movement there to upgrade the road alongside TCPS’s growth.
“I’ve been there driving during school pick-up time,” he said. “It gets backed up pretty quickly, so I think that is going to open the road up some more.”
Though the city is locked into a $1.2 million contract, the state provided the city with $500,000 in bond money during the last legislative session for the project.
