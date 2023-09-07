djr-2018-01-05-news-tcps-trafficp5 (copy)

In this file photo taken, Jan. 4, 2018, Traffic flow in front of TCPS has become a safety concern along Endville Road as the school continues to grow and more and more drivers use the road to enter Tupelo.

 THOMAS WELLS | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — Major upgrades to Endville Road will see the busy route expanded to three lanes, among other quality-of-life improvements the city hopes will increase safety along the well-travel road in West Tupelo.

