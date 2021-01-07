TUPELO • Eric Hampton, a Tupelo business owner, and Demetra Sherer have qualified to run for Tupelo City Council’s Ward 1 and Ward 2 seat, respectively.
Hampton, 42, is a native of Lee County and owns several businesses in town and has been active in local politics for several years. He’s running as a Republican for the Ward 1 seat and has previously said that one of his core priorities would be to ensure economic growth continues in Tupelo.
“Our city needs to grow both sectors of jobs, both blue collar and the white collar,” Hampton previously told the Daily Journal.
Hampton is the third person to enter the Ward 1 council race, but only the second Republican. Amanda Angle, an accountant, qualified on Jan. 2, also as a Republican, to run for the same seat. Geraldine Brinkely, a local entrepreneur, on Monday qualified to run for the seat as a Democrat.
Now that two Republican candidates have officially entered the race, a contested primary election will take place on April 6. The winner of the contested GOP race will compete against the winner of the Democratic primary on June 8.
Sherer on Thursday qualified to run as a Democrat for the Ward 2 seat. As of Thursday evening, she did not return a request for comment.
Sherer is the second person to qualify for the Ward 2 seat. Lynn Bryan, the ward’s incumbent councilman, qualified on Jan. 2 to run for reelection as a Republican.
The qualification period for municipal races ends on Feb. 5. Party primaries will take place on April 6, with a general election taking place on June 8.