TUPELO • A recovery project related to record rainfall early this year completed well ahead of schedule last week, with the Town Creek Master Water Management District set to pay Lee County’s share of the project costs.
A local engineer with the Natural Resource Conservation Service confirmed that repairs to an area near County Road 1776 are complete, though a final price tag is not yet available.
Before work began, NRCS estimates pegged the project costs at near $150,000, but final invoices should show a cheaper total.
“My estimate was originally pretty high,” said NRCS engineer Nick Specker. “Actual construction came in a lot lower.”
Whatever the final costs, Lee County will be on the hook for a 25 percent local match, but the Town Creek Master Water Management District has agreed to pay the county’s local share. The NRCS will cover the other costs.
Town Creek maintains a dam just north of County Road 1776. During February rains that Specker said “exceeded a 100-year storm event,” erosion damage occurred when water overflowed through the dam’s emergency spillway.
“The dam is designed to carry that amount of water. but when it goes over the spillway there is no practical way to design for it,” Specker said.
The field below the spillway was heavily eroded.
A nearby bridge on the county road did not require repairs by NRCS.
“The bridge was fine,” Specker said. “All the rip rap under was still in place.”
Commissioners of the Town Creek management district agreed in August to pay the local match required to unlock the federal funds.
Using the initial project estimate of $150,000, the local match would be a little over $37,000. A lower total cost will bring down the local match.
Heavy rains in February caused high waters and flooding throughout Northeast Mississippi that imposed significant maintenance need on the Town Creek management district.
That district maintains 24 dams that seek to control flooding. A tax levy on select properties in Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Union counties funds the district.
Repairs near the County Road 1776 are done ahead of deadline. Contracts did not mandate a complete time until early 2020, Specker said.
Bill Benson, acting county administrator for Lee County, said that once the county receives the final invoices it will pay the local match, with Town Creek providing reimbursement in turn.
The NRCS money isn’t the only federal aid flowing to the region.
Heavy rain and flooding throughout the early part of this year eventually prompted a federal disaster declaration in counties across Northeast Mississippi, which will funnel FEMA money toward many recovery projects.