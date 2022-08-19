Britain Monkeypox

A sign for monkeypox vaccinations is shown at a vaccination site, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. British health officials say the monkeypox outbreak across the country “shows signs of slowing” but that it's still too soon to know if the decline will be maintained. In a statement on Monday, Aug. 15 the Health Security Agency said authorities are reporting about 29 new monkeypox infections every day, compared to about 52 cases a day during the last week in June.

 Lynne Sladky I AP

LONDON • A smaller dose of the monkeypox vaccine appears to still be effective and can be used to stretch the current supply by five times, the European Medicines Agency said Friday, echoing a recommendation made earlier this month by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

