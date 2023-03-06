TUPELO — A public library is more than a building with dusty tomes; to Lee-Itawamba Library System Director Jeff Tomlinson, it is a never-ending resource that provides an invaluable service to the community.
After more than a decade of heading up the multi-library system, Tomlinson is preparing for his next chapter. He announced his upcoming retirement last week.
Tomlinson joined the Tupelo-based library in 2012, replacing longtime director Jan Willis.
“I enjoyed (working as a director),” he said. “I enjoyed working with the library board and the board of supervisors.… Our local support has been great. They always make an honest effort to understand us and meet our needs.”
Tomlinson was born in Morgan County, Alabama, graduated from the University of Alabama master's library science. Before taking over as director of the Tupelo library, he worked at the Uncle Remus Regional Library System outside Atlanta.
A career-long librarian, Tomlinson said he’s always loved reading. In pursuing his career, he hoped to foster an early love of reading among children.
“The public library is a pillar of the community,” he said. “It is important for childhood literacy. Reading to your child or grandchild will put them in a good position in life .… Whatever they are interested in, there is material for it.”
He said his favorite aspect of the job has been the ability to help people find what they are looking for, noting that he worked at a grocery store when he was younger and loved being able to point people to the item they needed.
He said he was proud of his staff and employees at the library that provide that experience to patrons every day.
To Tomlinson, his biggest accomplishment during his tenure was helping the Lee-Itawamba Library System join the Mississippi Library Partnership, which is spearheaded by Mississippi State University. The partnership allows the library to share materials with others within the partnership, giving patrons access to a trove of books.
Tomlinson said there were currently about 50,000 books in the Lee-Itawamba Library System, but those with a library card have access to over 3 million books through the program. He estimated the system borrows about 300 books from across the partnered libraries each week.
As of Monday, Tomlinson said he did not have a defined last day but noted that the library board has appointed a search committee that will meet this week to begin searching for Tomlinson’s replacement.
Along with elected and city officials, Tomlinson said another important piece of the library system was the friends of the library organization, which is run through United Way. He said the group is invaluable for their fundraising and volunteering efforts.
With his retirement on the horizon, Tomlinson said he plans to stay involved in the community through various organizations and volunteering, adding that he’d also have time to watch more college baseball and travel with his free time.
Even as he prepares for his imminent retirement, Tomlinson is still an ardent supporter of reading and local libraries. He said everyone in Lee County should take advantage of the resources the library offers, including physical books, audiobooks and ebooks, and more.
As for those who maybe haven’t delved into a favorite book in some time, Tomlinson offered a succinct piece of advice: Read more.
“Explore your curiosity,” he said.
