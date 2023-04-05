TUPELO — City officials gave the go-ahead for the construction of bathrooms at Fairpark, but not without complications.
Tupelo City Council voted 5-1 among present members to approve a $316,648 contract with Timmons Electric Co. for the construction of bathrooms at Fairpark. Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones voted against the measure. Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan was absent.
The administration has noted the need for restrooms in Fairpark previously, noting the closest restroom to the park is in City Hall, which is not open on weekends. The current design will be modeled after a train depot and provide four restrooms as well as an awning for shade. There will be a male, female and two family bathrooms with one toilet and changing stations in each.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis said the cost of the construction was “a little steep” for a restroom.
“It will probably be nicer than one restroom we’d put in any other, but it is warranted based on the amount of out-of-town folks and the amount of gatherings that happen at the Fairpark area,” Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Neal McCoy said.
Jones said she voted against the project as well as the budget amendment that included a provision of an additional $150,000 to the overall $350,000 budget because she believed the money would be better served elsewhere, noting there were more populated areas in the city that had parks without bathrooms.
The project previously came in significantly over budget, with the lowest bid more than $150,000 over the project’s budget. McCoy, who has led the project, said after the first rejection, the city looked into cost-saving measures, such as tasking public works to do some of the dirt work and Tupelo Water and Light to do the utility work.
Chief Financial Officer Kim Hanna said the reason for the increase to the budget was that the city spent some of the overall budget through the bid procurement process and needed additional funds to pay for the work city departments will complete.
Timmons Electric was the lowest bid by a little under $170,000 to the second lowest bid. When asked why he believed Timmons Electric was under the $350,000 budget while all other bidders were in line with the city’s previous bidding attempts, City Attorney Ben Logan said he could only speculate, noting the previous bids were also high when the low bidder did not bid before.
Despite the approval, there was one caveat mentioned by City Attorney Ben Logan. Timmons, at the time bids opened did not produce a certificate of liability insurance to the city, which is required. Logan said the certificate was not required by state law for approval and was an extra requirement tacked on by the city. He asked the council to waive the requirement, noting that hours after the bid opened, Timmons Electric provided the paperwork.
Mike Timmons, the owner of Timmons Electric Co., is the brother of Tupelo Water and Light Director Johnny Timmons. When asked if there were any ethical issues connected to the council contracting a department head’s brother, Logan said Johnny Timmons had no connection to the business, nor was he involved with the bidding process or had access to information that would give his brother an advantage.
“If (Johnny Timmons) owned stocks or things of that nature, we wouldn’t have even entertained the bid,” Logan said.
State Ethics laws contend that no public servant, which includes city employees, can use their position to obtain or attempt to obtain monetary benefits for themselves or relatives or any business with which they are associated.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.