TUPELO • The city’s downtown Fairpark District is abuzz with construction activity, from dirt work and pipes going into the ground to buildings rising into the air.
“It’s incredible,” said Debbie Brangenberg, executive director of the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association. “We have been extremely busy for several years working on projects, and they are coming to fruition.”
Long-range planning for the development of Tupelo’s former fairgrounds area has consistently envisioned a mixed-use environment, and that vision remains very much in play with projects that include both commercial and residential components.
Ongoing or eminent construction activity includes:
- A new hotel on Main Street, between Mugshots and the Tupelo offices of the real estate firm Tommy Morgan Inc. That project is in private hands now, with the Thrash Group of Hattiesburg purchasing the property last year for $300,000 from the city’s Tupelo Redevelopment Agency.
- A mixed-use building under development by Colin Maloney, located on land directly to the east of a parking lot south of City Hall. Malone said the first floor of the building will be a medical facility occupied by North Mississippi Health Services, and the upper floors will be apartments. The city’s Tupelo Redevelopment Agency recently sold this property to Maloney for $345,000.
- City contractors are installing utility infrastructure as well as streets, curbs and gutters between Elizabeth Street and a residential development that already exists in the Fairpark District. Once this basic infrastructure has been installed at public expense, using money generated from bond debt, city officials plan to sell the lots to private developers for construction of single-family residential structures. The city budgeted $1.5 million in bond debt for this infrastructure work.
- The city’s Tupelo Redevelopment Agency recently sold four acres of property located west of the current Fairpark residential area to Wilson Coleman, Don Coleman and Blake Whitehead for $90,000. Brangenberg said plans for this property call for the construction of single-family homes.
Maloney’s work on mixed-use development follows his prior development on a multi-story office tower east of City Hall. Plans for a second tower, adjacent to the one already built, remain very much in the works, he said.
“It’s a very good possibility,” Maloney said. “We are excited about getting more people downtown.”
Brangenberg said even more work could be happening in Fairpark soon, especially on the residential side. Even as publicly-funded infrastructure is going in the ground, two residential lots are sold and Brangenberg anticipates closing on another seven lots soon.
Much of what’s happening now was envisioned before the uncertainty and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Brangenberg said the Fairpark projects have remained on track, regardless.
“We’re very pleased with the forward motion,” she said.