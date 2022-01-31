Former city of Tupelo City Planner Pat Falkner speaks with guests during a retirement reception in his honor, held on the third floor of Tupelo City Hall, on Jan. 31, 2022. Falkner has worked for the city since 1998.
City of Tupelo City Planner Pat Falkner, center, and his wife, Carla, get laugh at comments from former Tupelo Mayor Glenn McCullough during Falkner's retirement reception at City Hall on Jan. 31, 2022. McCullough hired Pat Falkner in 1998.
City of Tupelo Development Services Director Tanner Newman displays a plaque the city presented to longtime department employee Pat Falkner during a retirement reception in his honor, Jan. 31, 2022, inside Tupelo City Hall.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
TUPELO • A longtime city of Tupelo employee celebrated both his 67th birthday and last day on the job, Monday.
Pat Falkner officially stepped away from his position with the city on Jan. 31 after nearly 24 years of working for Development Services. Tupelo officials, friends and coworkers celebrated his career with a short reception at City Hall.
Falkner, who was hired by former Tupelo Mayor Glenn McCullough in 1998, said he’s served the city for far longer than most of his peers.
“Most city planners average about eight years with a city; I stayed maybe three times that long,” Falkner said. “It is a high-stress occupation, but it had not been that way here.”
Falkner began working for the city almost 24 years ago, first as the director of the Planning and Economic Department. When the city reorganized the department, renaming it Development Services, he took on the role as Tupelo’s city planner.
Falkner later returned to the director position at the request of former Mayor Jason Shelton in 2019. He stepped down when Mayor Todd Jordan entered office last year.
Development Services Director Tanner Newman, who replaced Falkner in July when the new administration settled into City Hall, thanked him for postponing his retirement, which was scheduled to begin after the new administration took office.
“You are an inspiration,” Newman said to Falkner. “I want to thank him for taking me under his wing, showing me the ends and outs of this department and answering the many hundreds of questions I’ve had in the past seven months.”
Photos of Falkner from throughout the years were prominently displayed during Monday’s reception. Some showed him spending time with his family, grins on their faces, while others showed him thoughtfully working around the city.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t have more time together,” Jordan said. “I appreciate the time we did have. Finding a city planner isn’t easy. The good ones aren’t a dime a dozen.”
McCullough, the former mayor who hired Falkner in July 1998, praised the longtime city employee for his years of service.
“For some reason, I liked him,” McCullough said with a chuckle. “I’m grateful he came and did a great job. Our city is better off today because of Pat Falkner.”