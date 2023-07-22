OXFORD — If you ask Sharo "Shy" Perry, her father was a Mississippi treasure.
The legendary blues musician Bill "Howl-N-Madd" Perry died on May 8, 2023, at age 75. He was born in Tula, a small community in Lafayette County. His family moved to Chicago, Illinois, when he was a teenager, and he later spent time in California before returning to his home state where he lived out the remainder of his life.
"He was always proud to say that he was from Mississippi," Shy Perry said. "He never denied where he was from."
Hill country blues with a twist
Seeing the Mississippi Blues Trail historical marker near the Lafayette County Courthouse on Wednesday brought back a flood of memories for Shy Perry and her brother Bill Perry Jr.
Bill "Howl-N-Madd" Perry's first guitar was won by his father in a craps game when he was a boy, and he learned to play by watching others perform. One of his biggest inspirations was Ned Bowles, a local bluesman.
He described his musical style as hill country blues but had a certain way of holding the neck that made his style truly unique.
"Because he taught himself how to play, he really used his thumb a lot when he made chords," Shy Perry said. "And that would make the chord a lot bigger, more defined, and just different than how the chord would normally come out. He added depths to it."
Perry got his start in music playing with gospel groups after his family moved to Chicago. His first opportunity to sing in front of a crowd came from Mississippi blues singer and guitarist Little Milton Campbell.
He played guitar in Campbell's band and had the chance to perform a few solo songs before the star came on stage. Perry was also paid to tune Campbell's guitar and drive the band to shows on tour.
"Dad was a hustler," Shy Perry said, laughing. "He always found ways to make money."
After a stint in California, he returned to Mississippi and joined a group called The Relaxations. When his children developed an interest in music, they started a family band and traveled playing music together.
Perry and his wife, Pauline, were together for 57 years. She supported him through struggles and accomplishments and does the same for her children. Shy Perry described her as the backbone of the family.
Perry performed for more than 60 years in almost every state and in many countries in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. His last live performance was at the International Jazz Festival 2023 in Angola, Africa, with his children in April.
The "Howl-N-Madd" moniker was befitting of his character, his children said, and he howled the name every time he said it.
"I'm Hooooowl-N-Madd," Bill Perry Jr. said, imitating his father's jubilant wail.
"Everybody knew that howl," Shy Perry added.
It wasn't that he was mad in the upset sort of way, more like out of his mind mad, particularly for music.
Although known for the blues, Perry's musical style varied greatly. He also made gospel, R&B, country, jazz and funk records.
He could adapt to all types of music, his children said, but he always wanted to have his own sound.
"One thing that stood out about Pop, he always wanted it to sound funky," Bill Perry Jr. said.
Sharing Perry's music with a new generation
As Shy Perry, singer and musician, and Bill Perry Jr., musician and filmmaker, pursue their own creative endeavors, they also want to share their father's music with a new generation of fans.
A GoFundMe campaign seeking to raise money to keep his music and memory alive has raised more than $1,100, surpassing its initial goal.
New t-shirts, hats and CDs are being made, but the Perry children have their sights set on even larger ways to honor their father.
They hope to get Bill "Howl-N-Madd" Perry his own historical marker in Oxford, establish a music festival in his name and bring more of his music to streaming services.
Seeing the outpouring of support from people who knew or admired their father feels good.
"He lived and died for his music," Shy Perry said. "That's exceptional. He spent his whole life dedicated to his music, his love for music, and sharing the knowledge with others to make sure they carry some kind of legacy on."
Bill Perry Jr. hopes the music touches new fans and leads to a desire to know more about his dad, similar to the experience he once had with jazz musician Miles Davis.
"When I got into Miles, his music, it made me want to get into his character," Bill Perry Jr. said. "I really got into the man and went and learned his backstory."
He added, "That's what I hope the younger generation will do with my dad."
