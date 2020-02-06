TUPELO • The state has frozen some grant funds intended for the Family Resource Center amid an ongoing audit, leaving the regional non-profit unable to pay at least some staff and unable to fund some services and programming.
In a January 29 email obtained by the Daily Journal, an administrator with the Tupelo-based Family Resource Center advised a group of staff members that grant funds awarded last December are on hold and will not be dispersed at least until the completion of the audit at the end of March.
“Please know that we are working diligently on the logistics of this shut down,” wrote Amy Harris, special projects coordinator at the Family Resource Center.
Harris also told the email recipients that instructions would follow about how to maintain health insurance through COBRA, a U.S. Department of Labor program typically used by workers who lose their job.
With a waiting time of months before grant money may be accessible again, Harris acknowledged that some employees could face difficult choices.
“I know this is difficult and for many of you will be a devastating blow,” she wrote in the email.
It was not immediately clear how many employees are impacted.
Documents show that last December, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (DHS) awarded the Family Resource Center a subgrant for “workforce training and education programs.” In all, 11 other organizations received these subgrants.
According to the January 29 email by Harris, the state Auditor’s Office is conducting “its yearly audit of MDHS to present to the Governor as part of the audit of all state agencies.”
A DHS spokesperson could not immediately be reached Thursday with questions.
This funding halt comes even as the state Auditor’s Office has brought criminal charges against agencies and non-profits associated with the Family Resource Center.
The Tupelo-based nonprofit has not been named a target of any investigation and the Auditor’s Office has not at this time charged anyone directly affiliated with the Family Resource Center.
Since 2016, the Family Resource Center has received much of its funding through DHS, and was, along with the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), one of the two partner agencies of the Families First for Mississippi initiative.
The Family Resource Center managed Families First services within 42 counties in the northern half of the state, while the MCEC managed the central and southern regions of the state.
Federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds flow to states in the form of what’s called a block grant, giving states wide discretion over how the many is used. Giving some of that money to MCEC and the Family Resource Center through the Families First initiative was one way that TANF money was used in recent years.
On Wednesday, law enforcement arrested John Davis, who led DHS from 2016 until July 2019, when he retired. Davis was appointed DHS head by former-Gov. Phil Bryant.
Among others arrested were Nancy New, the owner and director of the MCEC, her son Zach New, and Anne McGrew, an accountant at MCEC.
The auditor alleges that Davis and his purported conspirators funneled federal TANF money to former wrestler Brett DiBiase, paying him for services he never actually performed. DiBiase has also been charged in connection with the auditor’s investigation.
MCEC and the Family Resource Center, under the Families First umbrella and DHS appear linked to an extended network of the DiBiaise family, include Brett DiBiaise, his brother Ted DiBiasi Jr. and their father Ted DiBiasi, a retired wrestled once known as the “The Million Dollar Man.”
The Families First for Mississippi website is no longer available, but archived pages from the site describe the DiBiase-associated Heart of Davis as a partner agency.
And among other events, the Family Resource Center, under the Families First umbrella, in partnership with DHS, sponsored a March 2018 Healthy Teens Rally in Tupelo at which Ted DiBiase Jr spoke.
A halt to grant money is the not the first financial challenge to hit the Family Resource Center in recent years. In 2019, a reduction in TANF funds linked to a government shutdown led to layoffs and pay cuts. These reductions follow a dramatic expansion of employees, services and offices that followed the Families First partnership.
Requests for comment left Thursday with Christi Webb, Family Resource executive director, were not immediately returned. A receptionist on Thursday said Webb was not in the Family Resource Center offices.