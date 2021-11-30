TUPELO • The Family Resource Center of North Mississippi could face civil litigation after missing a deadline to repay federal welfare money authorities claim was misspent.
In October, State Auditor Shad White issued 11 demand letters to nonprofits and individuals that received Temporary Assistance to Needy Families grant money from the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
Among those demands, the auditor wanted the Tupelo-based FRC to pay back $15.5 million by Nov. 11. A spokesman for the auditor confirmed to the Daily Journal on Monday that the FRC has not returned any of that money.
This could expose the Northeast Mississippi nonprofit to a lawsuit.
MDHS leadership has indicated that it intends to attempt recovery of money authorities claim the nonprofit spent inappropriately. As previously reported by the Daily Journal, public documents show that MDHS has contracted with former U.S. attorney Brad Pigott to pursue litigation against FRC and other organizations.
No suits have been filed yet. On Monday, an MDHS spokesman had no update about the timeline of any legal action that may be taken to force the repayment of money.
In comments made through an attorney and board member, FRC leaders, including Executive Director Christi Webb, have denied any wrongdoing.
Repayment demands and the specter of looming litigation all stem from a now extensive investigation into the use of federal welfare money by MDHS during a time when the former executive director, John Davis, ran the agency.
Criminal indictments and multiple auditors allege that Davis awarded large sums of TANF money to FRC and a central-Mississippi based nonprofit called the Mississippi Community Education Center.
In additional to criminal charges targeting Davis and some of the MCEC leadership, Davis received a demand letter from the auditor that sought repayment of $96.3 million, and MCEC received a demand letter seeking $68 million.
Authorities involved in the investigation allege that FRC and MCEC – often under the direct influence of Davis – used TANF money on expenses prohibited by federal guidelines, including lobbying, certain kinds of travel and sponsorships.
In other instances, investigators say the nonprofits can’t show that vendors and subcontractors actually performed work for which they were paid using TANF money.
The FRC has denied any responsibility for TANF spending that fell outside the federal guidelines and claims MDHS is to blame if any of this kind of spending occurred.
Of the 11 demand letters issued in October, only former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has made any repayment. He returned $600,000 of money that he was paid by MCEC for promotional work, but did not repay any interest or investigative expenses requested by the auditor.
White claims the money paid to Favre was for speeches that the athlete never gave, but Favre has denied this.