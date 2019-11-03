TUPELO • To bring a $2.7 million federal grant to Lee County, the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi had to rise to the top of a competitive field.
“There were 120 applications from every state and they funded seven,” said Christi Webb, executive director of the Tupelo-based center.
The five-year grant will focus on improving the safety, stability and well-being of children who are at risk of entering the child welfare system by helping their families in Lee County, Webb said.
“We will work with families to help them become better parents,” Webb said.
The project will bring together a broad collaboration, pulling in state agencies like Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services and the Mississippi State Department of Health, and local agencies like the Tupelo Housing Authority and Rural Legal Clinic.
Lee County Youth Court already has a strong partnership with the Family Resource Center, and the new project will be extremely helpful, said Judge Staci Bevill. She sees a tremendous need for a more robust prevention and intervention to keep children safe and together with their families.
“We’re really excited about the grant,” Bevill said. “They’re going to be able to help us even more.”
Currently, 154 Lee County children are in state custody, which is down nearly 200 in January, Bevill said. Another 22 currently have safety plans where the court and child protective services are involved, but the parents are working toward resolving an issue.
A child could have a safety plan if a parent tests positive for illegal substances or is referred for concerns about neglect. Under the plan, the child may go live with an extended family member or the family member might move in with the parent and child to provide stability.
“We’re working to keep them out of (state) custody,” Bevill said. “If the parent is making good forward progress, there’s no reason for (the child) to go into custody.”
Stressed families
Child abuse and neglect can occur in families across the socio-economic spectrum, Webb said.
But there are factors that stress families and increase the risk of abuse. Parents who were neglected or abused as children are at high risk of continuing the cycle of abuse. Poverty, lack of opportunities because of low education, substance abuse, social isolation, domestic and community violence can all contribute.
For the federal demonstration grant, the Family Resource Center will harness its broad range of programs, including parenting programs, anger management and conflict resolution classes, online high school program and re-entry programs. The grant funding, which is focused on Lee County, will allow them to make the services and outreach more robust.
The grant will cover the salaries for three family safety navigators at the Family Resource Center, a portion of the salary for Shelia Davis, who will serve as program director, and two additional employees who will be based at the Tupelo Housing Authority and Mississippi Rural Legal Clinic.
The first 10 months of the grant project will focus on community assessment, working with partners and training employees before the program begins in earnest. The family safety navigators will create individualized plans for the families connecting them with resources they need.
“If they need things we can’t provide, we know where to send them,” Webb said.
Smoother sailing
The federal grant was a big win for the Family Resource Center, which faced difficult circumstances for much of 2019. In January, grants from Temporary Aid for Needy Families overseen by the Mississippi Department of Human Services were disrupted, the center had to lay off staff and relocate many of its offices to publicly owned spaces across the 42 counties it serves.
A change of leadership at DHS and increased transparency has calmed the waters, Webb said. DHS extended the Family Resource Center’s 2019 fiscal year grants to cover the final quarter of the year. The center is preparing grant proposals for funding that will start Jan. 1.
“We’ve got to have predictable funding,” Webb said. “We’re excited about the new administration.”