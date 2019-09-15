TUPELO • Adrian Hester didn’t need a federal ruling to know the difference that robust community-based services can make to someone struggling with severe mental illness.
After multiple hospitalizations, the Lee County man spent most of the past year working with Lee County PACT program. In addition to therapy and medication management, the program wraps services around the individuals who have been hospitalized multiple times.
PACT – Program of Assertive Community Treatment – is one of the elements cited by U.S. Judge Carlton Reeves in his ruling that Mississippi had failed to deliver adequate mental health care, relying too heavily on state hospitals. The program is only available in 14 of 82 counties; the Lee County program is in Northeast Mississippi.
For Hester, that meant help understanding his condition, building up life skills and help restarting college. He has been able to return to school this fall and is maintaining an A average at Itawamba Community College.
“PACT helped me understand that I’m different, but not in a bad way,” Hester said. “It’s so good to know people understand you, care about you and want to see the best for you.”
In his ruling released in early September, Reeves found the system unlawfully discriminated against people with serious mental illness with the lack of community-based services contributing to a cycle of hospitalization. Reeves will appoint a special master to oversee changes in the mental health system. Reeves acknowledged states across the country face challenges providing mental health care and that Mississippi faces unique challenges due to its rural nature and limited funding.
Clinical therapist Kim Sistrunk, who serves as supervisor for the Lee County PACT program, said the program fills a critical gap in mental health care between community providers and inpatient mental health care. Sistrunk and an individual from the Lee County PACT program testified in U.S. District Court earlier this summer as part of the case.
PACT is tailored to individual needs and taps into community resources to connect individuals with housing, transportation, health care and education, Sistrunk said. It addresses job and social skills as well as managing an individual’s mental health needs.
“It’s a full life circle,” Sistrunk said.
Margaret Anne Murphey, who has cared for a family member with significant mental illness for decades, said the ruling is long overdue and sees families struggling to care for those with significant mental illness.
“There is so little help available for people with mental illness,” over the course of a person’s life, said Murphey, who lives in Tupelo.
During the course of her family member’s illness, Murphey has seen hospital stays shrink and health privacy laws hamstring families’ ability to manage the care for their loved ones. Murphey, who will turn 94 soon, is struggling to craft solutions that will help her family member stay independent but protected after she’s gone.
“More needs to be done,” Murphey said.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar welcomes more robust community resources to help individuals with mental health issues and their families, but is very concerned that shifting resources could lead to fewer beds in regional state hospitals and crisis centers.
“If there’s no space for people in crisis, they end up in the jail,” Tolar said. “These people should not be put in jail.”