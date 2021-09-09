TUPELO • Getting off the graveyard shift and want an after-work drink? The city of Tupelo has you covered.
The Tupelo City Council, with a push from Mayor Todd Jordan, on Tuesday night voted to allow restaurants to start selling beer and light wine to customers beginning at 8 a.m.
The first-term mayor said he was approached by representatives of Tupelo businesses that mainly serve breakfast. According to the mayor, the restaurants wanted to serve alcohol earlier in the morning to accommodate customers who had finished working a night shift.
The breakfast restaurants asked the city to change its local laws to allow alcohol sales starting at 7 a.m., but Jordan thought that was a bit too far.
“As I’ve said, I just wasn’t quite ready to go to 7 a.m.,” Jordan said.
The current city ordinance allows restaurants to sell alcohol from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following morning.
But starting on Oct. 7, restaurants can begin selling beer to patrons two hours hours earlier. The new ordinance gives licensed bars and restaurants the option to sell beer from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following morning.
Tupelo officials also want to allow restaurants to sell liquor, wine and spirits at 8 a.m., but the only alcohol sale that city officials can directly regulate is the sale of beer and light wine.
All other forms of alcohol, such as liquor, are regulated by the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control, and the city must ask for permission by the state agency to change local regulations surrounding the sale of stronger alcohol.
The City Council on Tuesday voted to request the ABC and the Mississippi State Tax Commission to approve a request to extend the hours of sale of other forms of alcoholic beverages inside of licensed restaurants to coincide with the same hours as for the hours of beer sales.
Ben Logan, the city attorney, said that he had no reason to believe that the state agency would reject the city's request to change the hours of sale for liquor, wine and spirits. It’s unclear when the state agency will respond to the city’s request.
The vote comes at a time when the City Council has also expressed a desire to designate another area of town as a Leisure and Recreation District, or an area where customers can freely walk around with an open container of alcohol.
At a meeting earlier this month, the Council asked Neal McCoy, the director of the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, to study different areas in town and propose a place where a separate “go cup” zone could be. The only LRD Tupelo currently has is in the downtown district.