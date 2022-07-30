djr-2022-07-30-news-guard-cat-twp1

Fred Everitt is all smiles days after his cat, Bandit, alerted him in the middle of the night that two men were trying to break into his home in Tupelo.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BELDEN • When Fred Everitt adopted a cat from the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society four years ago, he thought he was saving her life. But earlier this week, she may have saved his.

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus