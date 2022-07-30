BELDEN • When Fred Everitt adopted a cat from the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society four years ago, he thought he was saving her life. But earlier this week, she may have saved his.
Bandit, a 20-lb. calico cat, lives with Everitt, a 68-year-old retired former oral and maxillofacial surgeon, near the Tupelo Country Club in Belden. When a couple of would-be robbers attempted to break into their shared home, the cat did everything she could to alert her owner of the danger.
"You hear of guard dogs," Everitt said. "This is a guard cat.”
Bandit, the feline defender
Cats tend to be active at night, and Bandit is no exception. She's content to roam the living room or explore the kitchen cabinets in the wee hours of the morning while Everitt sleeps.
As he often does, Everitt had gone to bed at around midnight on Sunday, July 24. Between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on Monday morning, Everitt heard Bandit letting out loud guttural meows in the kitchen.
At first, he didn't think much of it. He assumed she'd seen another cat out back.
Suddenly, she raced into the bedroom, jumped onto the bed and began pulling the comforter off of him and clawing at his arms. Everitt, surprised by the unusual behavior, knew something was wrong.
"She had never done that before," Everitt said. "I went, 'What in the world is wrong with you?'"
Still unsure of what Bandit wanted, he got out of bed, put his robe on and walked down the hallway to the kitchen. When he flipped on the light switch, he saw two young men outside his back door. One was holding a handgun while the other used a crowbar to try and pry the door open.
Everitt ran back to his bedroom, picked up a 9mm pistol and returned to the kitchen. Luckily, the would-be intruders had already fled on foot.
Had Bandit not been there and the men gotten into the house, the situation could've been very different.
"It did not turn into a confrontational situation, thank goodness," Everitt said. "But I think it's only because of the cat."
He credits Bandit with possibly saving his life that night.
Loyal pet turned hero
Everitt has always supported the local humane society, he said, and knows there's a constant funding gap.
He was writing a donation check when he asked to see the kittens they had.
When they brought out Bandit, she was all over the place. Everitt could tell she was tired of being cooped up in a cage and decided at that moment to adopt her.
Since being adopted, Bandit has proven to be a loving, loyal pet. And now she's a hero.
"I want to let people know that you not only save a life when you adopt a pet or rescue one," Everitt said. "The tides could be turned. You never know when you save an animal if they're going to save you."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.