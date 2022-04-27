Feminine hygiene giveaway this Saturday Daily Journal reports Apr 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO - The St. Luke Food Pantry will host a feminine hygiene giveaway this Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. until noon.Lee County residents can drop by the St. Luke Food Pantry’s location at 2653 S. Eason Blvd. in Tupelo and receive a variety of feminine hygiene supplies, free of charge. Participants will be vetted. For more information email foodpantry@stluketupelo.org. danny.mcarthur@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News (PKG) CONSUMER WATCH: WHAT MUSK'S TWITTER DEAL REALLY MEANS Hear from Ukrainians living amid Russian shelling Biden administration faces mounting Title 42 concerns CO: STORE GIVES MOTHER GOOSE STAR TREATMENT Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters