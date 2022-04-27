Feminine hygiene giveaway
Courtesy

TUPELO - The St. Luke Food Pantry will host a feminine hygiene giveaway this Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Lee County residents can drop by the St. Luke Food Pantry’s location at 2653 S. Eason Blvd. in Tupelo and receive a variety of feminine hygiene supplies, free of charge. 

Participants will be vetted. For more information email foodpantry@stluketupelo.org.

danny.mcarthur@djournal.com

