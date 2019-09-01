TUPELO • With primary races and runoffs now in the rearview mirror, some candidates are done and already have their yard signs packed up. But others are just starting campaigns ahead of contested general elections.
Depending on the field of candidates for local and state offices, some races are settled in the primaries, some aren’t even contested until the general election and others see contested primaries and a contested general.
In Lee County, two Board of Supervisor seats will be contested in November’s general elections, along with three countywide elected offices.
Two Justice Court seats will also be contested on November’s ballot, along with two constable seats.
General elections for county, district and statewide offices will take place Nov. 5.
On the countywide ballot in Lee County, incumbent Sheriff Jim Johnson is running for re-election to a fifth complete term. He’s running as a Republican. Democrat challenger Jermandy Jackson hopes to defeat Johnson.
With the primary season done, Johnson last week announced a campaign event scheduled for late in September.
Jackson’s campaign has been active on social media throughout the summer as he seeks to build name recognition among a well-known incumbent.
First term incumbent Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney faces challenger Cecilia Beene Griffin in November.
Dulaney is a Republican, and Griffin a Democrat.
Incumbent Tax Assessor Mark “Winky” Weathers, a Republican, faces Democrat challenger Gloria Holliday. Weathers was first elected in 1999.
On the Board of Supervisors, District 2 Republican incumbent Mike Smith will face Democrat challenger C. Richard Cotton.
Smith is completing his first term.
District 5 Republican incumbent Billy Joe Holland will face Democrat challenger Charles Heard, who previously ran for the same seat in 2015. Holland wants a third term.
In a justice court race, Republican nominee Marilyn Reed will face independent candidate Eric Hampton for the District 2 seat.
In Justice Court District 3, Republican nominee Phyllis Maharrey Dye will face Democrat Johnny “Chris” Sadler.
In Constable District 2, Republican incumbent Ted Wood will face Democrat Randy Ellis.
In Constable District 4, Democrat incumbent Tom Henry “Punnie” Lyles will face Republican challenger Johnny Patterson.