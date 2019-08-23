TUPELO • In a proposed budget for fiscal year 2020 presented to the City Council, Mayor Jason Shelton's administration wants to renew public transportation, give all full-time city employees a 3% raise and approve city projects without taking on any new debt.
The administration’s $37.9 million proposed budget does not involve any tax increases and was met with almost no opposition from council members during a budget hearing last week.
Council members mainly asked city department heads if they had enough money in their budget to meet the demands of the city.
Increasing support for Tupelo's public transportation program was among the most significant developments evident during last week's budget hearing.
Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan, a longtime critic of public transportation, raised concern about the administration’s request to renew Tupelo Transit.
“I know your opposition to it, and I certainly respect that,” Shelton responded. “But, that’s why we had the work sessions to get the input of the council before Kim (Hanna) went through the hardship of putting this in the budget.”
Shelton announced that he had acquired approximately $50,000 in sponsorships for public transportation to help offset some of the costs to the city. If the full amount of the sponsorships does come through, this would leave the city paying approximately $110,000 for the transportation system.
Toward the end of the budget hearing, Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer and Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan said they supported the program’s renewal.
Palmer told the Daily Journal he now supports renewing the program since sponsorships have been acquired.
Lynn Bryan indicated some support for renewing the program by telling the council the cost of the transportation program was something he is now OK with.
“If it becomes a government subsidized taxi company, I’ve got an issue with that,” Lynn Bryan said. “If they’re going to call in and get picked up right then, I think we need to look at the fee structure a little bit.”
Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard told the Daily Journal he also favors the renewal of public transportation.
Mike Bryan later told the Daily Journal he was shocked the other council members were asking questions about public transportation that he had already raised months ago.
“I was the only one who asked about that back in the day,” he said.
Mike Bryan said even though he does not like some of the things in the budget, he is overall pleased with the budget and intends to vote to accept it as long as nothing major occurs at future budget hearings.
Likewise, Palmer told the Daily Journal he was pleased with a lot of the recommendations by Shelton’s administration and is looking forward to more of the hearings.
“I’m very happy we can give our employees a 3% raise,” Palmer said.
This raise does not apply to elected officials in the city.
The departments receiving the most money in the proposed budget are the police department with approximately $11 million, the fire department with $6.4 million, the public works department with $5.4 million and the parks and recreation department with $3.1 million.
The city's next fiscal year begins in October and runs through the next September.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operating officer, told the Daily Journal he thinks the budget process is successful when the council and the council members can communicate with the administration about changes they wish to see in the budget.
“I thought it was an informative and cooperative meeting. It wasn’t antagonistic. It was talking about what’s good for the city,” Lewis said.
Shelton echoed Lewis’ opinion and said his administration is trying to do the best it can to respond to the council’s questions about the budget.
“One of my highest priorities is to complete the budget with no new debt,” Shelton said. “Our recommendation is to proceed with projects without any new debt.”
The city’s proposed projects will be discussed at a capital plan budget hearing on Sept. 5, but the next budget hearing will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 27.