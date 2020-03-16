Northeast Mississippi now has its first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus and the state grew to 12 total presumptive cases on Monday morning, according to an update from the Mississippi State Health Department.
According to the health department’s website, one new person from Monroe County was reported to have contracted the virus and one new case was reported in Pearl River County. The new case in Monroe County marks the first person in Northeast Mississippi to contract the virus.
The website does not list information about the cases concerning gender, age or if the patients are hospitalized or in home isolation. The number of cases tested has increased significantly from 90 to 289 as of March 16.
Seven total counties in the state now have residents who are presumed to have tested positive with the virus.
Of the total cases, there are two residents in Copiah County, three residents in Forrest County, one resident in Hancock County, two residents in Hinds County, one resident in Leflore County, one resident in Monroe County and two residents in Pearl River County.