TUPELO • When the first COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived at North Mississippi Medical Center one year ago, the mood was light.
Hospital staff smiled behind face masks as the Mississippi National Guard delivered 386 vials of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, containing nearly 2,000 individual doses, to NMMC on Dec. 15, 2020.
The cart of boxed vials was wheeled into the building by Shane Spees, President and CEO of North Mississippi Health Services; David Wilson, Chief Operating Officer of North Mississippi Health Services and President of North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo; and Wes Pitts, Director of Pharmacy at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo.
NMHS officials didn't initially consider publicizing the arrival of those first doses, Spees said, but decided it was a historic moment to share with Mississippi, a state that had been hit hard by the pandemic over the previous nine months.
The situation looked bleak. As of Dec. 14, 2020, at least 181,095 Mississippians had contracted COVID-19 and 4,204 had died.
Just that morning, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced 2,205 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths as a result of the virus. There were 73 COVID-positive inpatients in the NMHS system that day, straining the system's resources.
The arrival of the vaccine — a two-dose injection to help prevent, or at least lessen the severity of COVID-19 — "was our first sign of hope since it all began," Spees said.
'The first line of defense'
For Spees, the vaccine's arrival evoked not just hope, but a sense of safety and protection.
"I think the long line on the first day we began administering sent the early signs that a lot of people were excited that it was available," Spees said. "It was the first line of defense to help our community."
Medical staff treating COVID-19 patients, as well as intensive care and emergency care staff, were prioritized to begin receiving the vaccine when the first doses were administered at NMMC on Dec. 17, 2020.
Wilson said the vaccine's arrival generated a lot of excitement.
"It was one of those things, even though we knew it was coming, you don't believe it until you see it," he said.
Being a pharmacist, Pitts said it felt good to offer protection to health care workers and the community.
At the time, experts were still struggling to figure out the best treatment methods for COVID-19 patients and the vaccine was "the first thing that we felt like we could really offer that would be something to prevent it and protect our team and community."
Expectations dampened by variants, surges
Recovery from the pandemic hasn't panned out exactly the way NMHS administrators envisioned it.
With so much about the virus still unknown, and being unable to anticipate how COVID-19 variants would affect the fight against it, Pitts was hopeful that enough people would get vaccinated to eventually make the virus a nonissue.
"I was hoping that this would be what would help COVID come and go," Pitts said. "But it's held on a little bit longer from that."
With the emergence of multiple variants, the most severe being delta and the most recent being omicron, the virus has gained new footing in recent months.
Spees doesn't think anyone anticipated how significant the delta surge in summer 2021 would be.
"It was a much higher hospitalization volume than I expected," Spees said.
The number of simultaneous COVID-19 patients NMHS treated peaked around mid-August 2021, as Gov. Tate Reeves announced the arrival of more than 1,000 contracted health care workers to be deployed to hospitals across Mississippi to address staffing shortages. On Aug. 17, a 33-person Disaster Medical Assistance Team arrived in Tupelo to temporarily help care for the surge of patients.
Although Wilson has noticed a "slow but steady incline" in the number of COVID-19 inpatients over the last few weeks, it amounts to a fraction of the patients requiring hospitalization during the summer surge.
The NMHS system is in a good, but not ideal, position, Wilson said. Like a lot of hospital systems across the nations, they lost workers during the pandemic. Some health care workers opted for early retirement, changed careers or left the field entirely during the pandemic.
An unexpected treatment
One pleasant surprise during the most harrowing point in the pandemic has been the availability of an effective treatment for sick patients who had foregone the vaccine or who had pre-existing health conditions — monoclonal antibodies.
Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made antibodies designed to combat a new virus, like COVID-19. They are given to patients directly by infusion and can greatly help those at high risk for serious symptoms or hospitalization.
Spees didn't expect antibodies to be as effective as they are in managing the virus and reducing the number of people in hospital beds.
"That had a huge impact, and I didn’t fully appreciate that until we experienced it during the delta surge," he said.
Likewise, Pitts said it's hard to imagine what the situation might have been if monoclonal antibodies hadn't been available.
"If half the people we treated with monoclonal antibodies would've needed hospitalization, looking at the numbers ... that would've been a nightmare," Pitts said.
At one point, in August 2021, more than 200 monoclonal antibody treatments were administered in a single day, and there were several days where more than 100 treatments were administered.
More than 8,000 monoclonal antibody treatments have been administered in 2021 across the North Mississippi Health Services system.
From enthusiasm to divisiveness
When the vaccine first became available in Mississippi, so many people were eager to receive it that MSDH had to roll it out by tiers of eligibility based on age, health status and occupation.
For several weeks in early 2021, vaccine administrations averaged more than 100,000 a week. More recently, the vaccination rate has settled in the 30,000 to 50,000-dose range per week, with third-dose booster shots now being administered on top of the two-dose primary series required to be considered "fully vaccinated."
Wilson expected more health care workers to be not just willing, but eager to take the vaccine. A survey about NMHS employees' willingness to take the vaccine was completed prior to the vaccines arriving. As he remembers the results, a third of the employees said they would take it, a third said they weren't sure, and another third said they would not take the vaccine.
Fortunately, Wilson said, those who were in the "maybe" category did gravitate towards taking the vaccine. He had hoped some of the naysayers would change their mind, but a year later, there's still a strong contingent who say they won't take the vaccine.
"It has become extremely politicized," Wilson said. "This should not have anything to do with politics. This is about medicine and about health."
As of Dec. 13, 2021, with the vaccine now readily available for individuals ages 5 and older, more than 1.6 million Mississippians have received at least one dose and 1,431,192 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
But as the number of vaccinated individuals has increased, so too has the number of people who have contracted and died from COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, the virus has infected at least 520,259 Mississippians since the start of the pandemic. It's killed 10,340 people during that time.
A federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services mandate would have required all NMHS employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022 or receive a medical or religious exemption, but it was halted by a preliminary injunction issued by a federal judge on Nov. 30.
When the mandate was halted, NMHS told employees that it would halt implementation and enforcement of the mandate until further notice.
NMHS employees refusing the vaccine are not an anomaly. The health system reflects a similar trend across the United States, Wilson said.
Spees said the pandemic has shown that whether people are trusting a good source or bad source, they rely on social media for information.
"So much misinformation has floated out," Spees said. "So many people have used social media to just exacerbate the issue of misinformation."
To describe the situation, Pitts cited a quote of unclear origin, but which is often attributed to Winston Churchill: "A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on."
"That really has created a massive challenge for us," Pitts said. "It’s hard to have those conversations with people once they hear whatever they heard or read."
"So unfortunately, this thing has got legs," Wilson said, referring to the continued pervasiveness of COVID-19. "Unless we do something different, it's going to remain viable."
'Still our best weapon'
One year later, Pitts believes vaccination is still the best weapon against COVID-19.
"Literally millions of people have received it by now," Pitts said. "It’s safe. People do have reactions to it, but it’s a vaccine so it does stimulate an immune response."
Regardless, Pitts is optimistic about new therapeutic treatments that have been or are being developed, like oral treatments currently being evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
"That could be a game changer to give to people in our clinics," Pitts said. "That they could take something by mouth at home, similar to treatments we have maybe for the flu to try to head these things off before patients do get really sick."
There's also a new long-acting monoclonal antibody treatment for pre-exposure prevention in individuals with compromised immune systems or who have a history of severe adverse reactions to a COVID-19 vaccine or components of the vaccine.
"As time goes by and we learn more about the virus and learn more about therapeutics, we’ll have a way out of it, just like we have with other diseases that have reared their head," Pitts said. "You’d like for it to be gone today, but it just takes some time to be able to do that."
Health experts project that COVID-19 will become endemic, meaning that it will be similar to other viruses routinely treated throughout the year, like influenza or pneumonia.
"That’ll just be part of what we take care of, part of the patient population," Spees said. "We hope it continues to be a much smaller part of the patient population that we care for, but we’re projecting that it won’t likely go completely away, that we’ll be treating some COVID on a routine basis."