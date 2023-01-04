TUPELO — A handful of new candidates qualified to run for public office in Lee County on Wednesday, following a hectic first day of qualifying.
Five individuals qualified to run for office on the second day qualifying in Lee County. They include Republican Dakota Gilland, running for Lee County District 5 supervisor; Republican Charles “Jody” Berryhill, running for District 3 constable; incumbent Tom Henry “Punnie” Lyle, a Democrat seeking another term as District 4 constable; Republican Carl Scherff, seeking re-election as county surveyor; and former justice court judge Marcus Crump, a Democrat seeking his old seat in District 4.
With incumbent Billy Joe Holland declining to run for re-election after three terms as District 5 supervisor, the seat is open for a wide candidate field. Gilland will face competition from Republicans Chris Gillentine and Barry Parker, both of whom filed on Tuesday.
Attempts to reach Gilland for comment about his plans should he win election were unsuccessful.
Crump, who held the judge’s seat for a single term before losing to Anthony “Tony” Rogers last election cycle, hopes to reclaim his position this year. In December, Rogers resigned from the position and announced plans to run for Lee County Sheriff.
Crump on Wednesday said he was ready to serve as one of Lee County’s justice court judges once again.
As of Wednesday, no other candidates have qualified to run for District 4 justice court judge.
Meanwhile, Republican David “Davy” Estes, who filed for District 3 constable on Tuesday, picked up his first opponent for the chair currently held by Phil Gann, who isn’t seeking re-election. Berryhill filed to run for the seat Wednesday morning.
By the end of qualifying's second day, three Lee County offices remain without candidates: District 1 election commissioner, which opened after incumbent Carl Patterson resigned in November, sparking a special election; and both commissioner’s seats for District 2 and District 4.
Neither District 2 Election Commissioner Shelia Lansdell nor District 4 Election Commissioner Jacque Grayson have not filed for re-election.
Interim District 1 Election Commissioner Robert Keltz told the Daily Journal he plans to file for election for what would be his first full term in office, although he had yet to do so as of the end of the day on Wednesday.
Primary elections will be held on Aug. 8. Candidates have until Feb. 2 to qualify.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.