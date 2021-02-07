TUPELO • Three candidates are vying to be Tupelo’s next mayor.
As qualifying for the city’s upcoming municipal elections came to a close Friday afternoon, three people had qualified to run for the open mayoral seat: Republicans Todd Jordan and Markel Whittington, and Democrat Victor Fleitas.
Tupelo’s current mayor, Democrat Jason Shelton, is not seeking re-election.
Fleitas, 53, is an attorney. The son of Cuban and Puerto Rican immigrants, he is a native of Chicago, Illinois, but grew up in Miami, Florida.
Fleitas moved to Mississippi to attend the University of Mississippi School of Law. After passing the bar, he started practicing law in Tupelo in 1995, and moved his family to Tupelo shortly after in 1996.
Fleitas has campaigned on upgrading local infrastructure, making local government more transparent and ensuring equal employment opportunities in City Hall for people of all backgrounds.
Fleitas is the only Democratic candidate that has qualified in the mayoral race, guaranteeing his place as Democratic nominee in the general election on June 8.
Jordan, 50, is a Lee County supervisor and a real estate agent for Tommy Morgan Relators. He is a native of Tupelo and graduated from Tupelo High School, where he was on the football team, in 1989. After playing professional football for a few years, he returned to Tupelo in 1995.
If elected, Jordan said he would work to help create a center or activities center for children, support local law enforcement and partner with local economic development agencies to help continue business growth in Tupelo.
Whittington, 71, has been a member of the Tupelo City Council for 12 years and operates an office supply store. He’s originally a native of Braxton, but has lived in Tupelo since 1979.
Whittington said he intends to campaign on good stewardship of the city’s finances, continuing Tupelo’s economic growth and strengthening relationships with different economic development groups.
Jordan and Whittington will compete against one another in the Republican primary on April 6. The winner of the primary will face Fleitas in the general election on June 8.
Although all three candidates have qualified to run for mayor, municipal party executive committees will meet sometime early next week to verify that the forms they have presented are valid and in order.