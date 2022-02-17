featured Follow weather updates for Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Feb 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor's Note: We will continue to update this story with new information as it happens.UPDATE (1:35 p.m.):Much of the eastern portion of our coverage area has been placed under a tornado watch by the National Weather Service until 8 p.m. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee until 8 PM CST pic.twitter.com/dghTdV11SM — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) February 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News AccuWeather: Rapid freeze-up to follow enormous storm in central, northeastern US LBJ's press secretary describes riding on Air Force Two after JFK died Number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck jumps 7 percent, report shows Coco Gauff reflects on her rise to tennis stardom Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters