TUPELO • Following allegations of improper conduct during the detention of a local Black businessman, the Lee County NAACP on Thursday called for City Hall to impose broader reforms in the police department.
On Wednesday, Mayor Jason Shelton announced disciplinary measures aimed at three Tupelo Police Department officers, who will also be subject to an investigation into their behavior during the detention of civic volunteer and media publisher Wesley Wells on Tuesday night.
Wells was allegedly detained near the Mall at Barnes Crossing because his clothing matched the description of a shoplifting suspect. No accusations of wrongdoing have been made against him.
Lee County NAACP President Charles Moore on Thursday thanked city officials “for their quick and timely response” to claims by Wells that he was treated harshly by officers and handcuffed.
Moore said the city must see to it that “the culture that bred these things is addressed openly” and noted a pattern of concerns raised by the local Black community against Tupelo police.
“Somehow these things continue to creep their heads up,” Moore said.
In a video posted to his personal Facebook page Tuesday night, Wells said his experience with police on Tuesday “robbed me of my dignity” and he said immediate change is needed.
“If those guys are going around policing this town, I’m afraid for the citizens of this town, especially citizens of color,” Wells said.
Appearing alongside NAACP leadership at Thursday’s press conference, Lee County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Newman called for new leadership at the police department.
He noted unsubstantiated but widespread expectations that Police Chief Bart Aguirre will retire sometime this year, perhaps after a new mayor is sworn in this summer.
“I would invite him to go ahead and resign now,” Newman said.
The Democratic Party leader also highlighted the lawsuits brought by by former police officers alleging racism and bias within the department – lawsuits that have been settled by the city.
“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” Newman said.
Mary Jane Meadows, a leader within the local progress organization Indivisible Northeast Mississippi, requested that TPD launch training in implicit bias for officers.
City Hall figures, police administration and three City Council members met Wednesday, according to Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings, who observed Thursday’s press conference but did not participate in it.
Jennings is one of two Black members of the City Council.
Meeting participants included at least Mayor Jason Shelton, Police Chief Bart Aguirre, Deputy Chief Anthony Hill, Deputy Chief Jackie Clayton, Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington, Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Jennings.
During the meeting, at least some body camera footage of the incident involving Wells was shown. Jennings said he was “disturbed” by it and said that he made the initial request for a pair of police officers to be suspended without pay while an investigation remains ongoing.
However, Jennings declined to answer questions by the Daily Journal about the specific content of the video. He cited the ongoing internal investigation.
Jennings also declined to say whether he has confidence in Aguirre’s leadership at the police department.
“I’m not going to answer that question,” Jennings said.
In a statement on Thursday, Shelton said he is willing to release the police body camera footage depicting the incident if Wells grants permission.
Shelton is not required to seek Well’s consent before releasing the footage.