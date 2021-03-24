TUPELO • On a busy day – and there have been quite a few of those in the past year – Brandi Sain and Savannah Scott deliver some two dozen orders or more during an eight-hour shift as Tupelo2Go drivers.
Sain has worked with the food delivery business for three years, and she said the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic has been the busiest she’s experienced.
“We’ve always been pretty steady, but once the restaurants closed, and their only means of business at the time was takeout, we really picked up,” she said.
Tupelo2Go was founded five years ago, and co-owners Brittany Strong and Rebekah Payne have seen it grow quickly. Since starting with four restaurants and just a handful or drivers, Tupelo2Go now has partnerships with nearly 80 establishments.
Delivery businesses became a lifeline of sorts for restaurants and eateries that at first couldn’t open their dining rooms and were later limited in their capacities.
For hungry diners still wanting to eat but not wanting to cook, having delivery services like Tupelo2Go, DoorDash and Uber Eats available during the pandemic worked out nicely.
Not that it was easy at first.
Because of the uncertainly of the virus early on and how it would affect businesses, restaurant closures meant those operating or driving for food delivery services taking a step back to assess the situation.
“It took some time,” Strong said. “The first few weeks, everything was up in the air, with the CDC and what not figuring out what people needed to do.”
As restaurants slowly reopened their doors for curbside pickup and delivery, that’s when Tupelo2Go’s business started soaring.
“I would say business has doubled over the past year,” Payne said. “We’ve got about 50 drivers now, but we could use 20 more right now.”
The boom in business behooved drivers as well. Sain said before the pandemic, a good day would lead to 15 deliveries or so. Now that the number has nearly doubled.
“And then you have the double and triple orders that have really picked up,” she said. “Normally, it’s a single order you pick up and drop off. Now we’re getting two or three orders for a restaurant and dropping them off at different locations.”
That’s a lot of driving and waiting involved, and of course it doesn’t come free. Food delivery businesses typically charge a small delivery fee for the service, but tipping a driver is customary.
Scott has only been delivering since August, but she hasn’t missed out on the hectic pace Sain has experienced.
“It’s awesome, and I love it,” Scott said. “It’s super chaotic right now, but of course that’s to be expected.”
Weekends are even busier, especially on Fridays and Sundays. Scott and Sain said they sometimes receive more than 25 orders during the day. That’s quite a lot for a typical shift.
All that extra work, while good for the bottom line, can lead to extra pressure on drivers. Drivers aren’t allowed to check an order to ensure it’s correct, although they can spot obvious problems with an order – say, two boxes when there should be three – when they make a pickup from a restaurant.
Sain said a good driver will try to correct a mistake.
“We’re the middlemen, and sometimes people want to take it out on the driver,” Sain said. “Sometimes it is our mess-up. For example, yesterday I forgot the drinks for an order. So I went to a store and spent my own money and got the drinks that they ordered, rather than going back all the way and spend more time going back to the restaurant. “
As an increasing number of Mississippians become vaccinated and the threat of exposure to COVID-19 lessens, there’s a chance that business at food delivery services like Tupelo2Go and its national counterparts could slow. More people eating in restaurant dining rooms means fewer people eating in living rooms, right?
Not necessarily, Sain said.
Given the increase in deliveries – and a healthy competition among restaurants and food delivery services – Sain thinks business won’t be letting up soon. Food delivery services changed the idea of what types of restaurants could offer delivery, and the pandemic expanded their customer base exponentially. Now that so many people have had a taste of the service, Sain’s convinced there’s no going back.
When asked if she’s convinced she and her fellow drivers will stay busy, even as the pandemic winds down, Sain answered succinctly and with confidence.
“Oh, for sure,” she said.