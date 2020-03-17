OXFORD - The Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi has announced changes to scheduled events.
• An Evening with Bruce Hornsby – Scheduled for March 17, rescheduled for Dec. 4. Tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the new date.
• It’s Time – Oxford Film Fest Screening – Scheduled for March 18, postponed. Check the Oxford Film Festival website www.oxfordfilmfest.com, for updates or email info@oxfordfilmfest.com or call 877-560-3456.
• Thacker Mountain Radio Hour – Scheduled for March 19, canceled.
• Pump Up The Volume – Oxford Film Festival – Scheduled for March 19, postponed. Check the Oxford Film Festival website www.oxfordfilmfest.com for updates or email info@oxfordfilmfest.com or call 877-560-3456.
• 2020 Friendship Ball – Scheduled for March 21, postponed. This event will be rescheduled. A new date will be announced as soon as possible. Tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the new date.
• LOU Symphony Orchestra – Scheduled for March 23, canceled.
• Conference for the Book Children’s Book Festival – Scheduled for March 27, canceled.
• "BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical" – Scheduled for March 29, canceled. Patrons who purchased tickets will receive a refund from the box office in a timely manner. They are already working to reschedule this musical for next season.