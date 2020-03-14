TUPELO • Later this month, Forklift restaurant will kick off what it hopes will be a series of dinners that will benefit those in Northeast Mississippi who are food insecure.
The first installment in the “Celebrity Chef Dinner Series” will be March 26 at 6 p.m. at the restaurant. Tickets for the four-course meal are $50 each and only 50 will be sold.
“We’ve got local celebrity chefs coming,” said Cooper Miller, executive chef at Forklift. “These are people who enjoy food. You can look at their Instagram accounts and see what they’ve been cooking.”
Kristen Ward, general manager, said the idea was inspired by Celebrity Wait Night, where local celebrities serve food at restaurants to help raise money for a good cause.
“We were more interested in having our local celebrities promote a passion they have, so we decided to let them cook instead of wait tables,” she said.
The four celebrity chefs for this event are:
• Kylie Boring, who works for the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau. She is responsible for the entree, which is a slow-roasted boneless chicken breast with lima bean succotash and a chimichurri sauce.
• Adam Morris, who founded the Hope Continues 5K that raises money for breast cancer. He is in charge of the salad, which will be a quinoa and roasted chickpea salad with harissa-baked feta.
• Randy Davis, who works for Sysco, has the dessert. His specialty is bread pudding.
• Joel Young, a meteorologist with WTVA, has the appetizer.
“Each chef will get up and tell a little bit about themselves, their dish and how they got their inspiration for it,” Ward said.
The cooks at Forklift will actually prepare the food using the celebrity chefs’ recipes.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the CREATE Foundation to distribute to local charities that help those with food insecurities.
“We wanted to do something with a local impact, so we partnered with CREATE,” said Chad Frerer, Forklift owner. “Let us do the cooking and CREATE can take care of the rest of it.”
“We hope this isn’t a one-and-done deal,” Miller said. “We’d like to incorporate different people from the community and do this as a series, either annually or twice a year.”
For tickets, call (662) 510-7001 or email kristen.ward@forkliftrestaurant.com.