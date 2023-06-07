TUPELO – Tupelo attorney and former chancellor T.K. Moffett, 73, died Monday evening after an extended illness.
While Moffett was known professionally as a soldier, lawyer and a judge, as a man he was known as a dedicated husband and father, a perfectionist, a staunch Republican and a God-fearing Christian
Despite practicing law for 36 years, neither the law nor the judiciary were in Moffett’s career path when he left Becker Bottoms in Monroe County in 1967 heading to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.
“I never planned on being a lawyer. God just opened some doors and has blessed my life,” Moffett said in January 2016 when he was sworn in as the new District 1 chancery judge.
Lee County Justice Court Judge Marilyn Reed met Moffett years ago when she was a student at Northeast Mississippi Community College and needed to do an internship to be able to graduate. Moffett took her on as an intern, then later offered her a paying job as a paralegal. She worked for him 6 years in two stints.
“He took his job very serious. He taught me a lot about work ethic,” Reed said. “He was an incredible boss who pushed us to work as hard as we could for the client, because that’s what he did.”
Moffett graduated from West Point in 1971 and earned his law degree from the University of Mississippi in 1979. After his active duty in the military, he served in the Mississippi National Guard where he rose to the rank of Major General in 2003. He mobilized for both Gulf Wars as well as Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. One of the men under his command was former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr.
“Duty, selfless service and integrity were abiding principles for Judge Moffett. He was either in the courtroom or in his office carrying out the responsibilities of a chancellor.” Waller said. “No litigant had to wait for him to have their day in court, or for a decision. Judge Moffett made sure that all litigants were treated with respect. His decisions were plain spoken, the facts were correct, and the rule of law was followed.”
In fact, it was Waller who swore in Moffett as a new judge in January 2016 to serve out the remaining term of the late Talmadge Littlejohn. He won a special election later that year and served until December 2017 when he retired.
Chancery Court Judge Jacqueline Mask worked with Moffett first as an attorney in her court and later as a fellow chancellor.
“When he was practicing law, I always enjoyed having him appear in court because he was an excellent attorney. He always knew the law. He worked diligently to ensure his clients had their day in court. He was efficient, well-organized and practical,” Mask said. “He brought all of these qualities to the bench. As a judge, he was very busy and hardworking. He had a gift of being able to remain calm in a storm.
“Judge Moffett loved his family and was a Christian. You didn’t have to be around him long before you realized that. He was kind-hearted, good-natured and understanding. He will be greatly missed.”
Moffett was born on July 11, 1949, the youngest of nine children born to Elmer Carlos Moffett and Mary Ethel Meek Moffett. He was an honor graduate from Amory High School and received nominations to all three U.S. service academies.
He was married to Rita Millsaps Moffett for 51 years.
Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Pegues Funeral Home in Tupelo. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Tupelo. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.
