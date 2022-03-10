TUPELO • A one-time finalist for the chief of police position whose career was marred by controversies retired at the end of February after almost three decades in the department.
Capt. Tim Bell retired on Feb. 25. His retirement became public last week when the city council agreed to declare his service weapon as surplus property and sell it to him for $1, a common practice with retiring law enforcement officers.
“(I) plan on spending time with family and friends,” Bell told the Daily Journal. “I wish Chief (John) Quaka the best and hope everything goes well for the department.”
During his time on the force, Bell was involved in multiple lawsuits alleging discriminatory and retaliatory practices.
According to sworn testimony from an internal affairs investigator Lynette Sandlin, Bell allegedly asked investigators in 2018 to find a reason to fire the highest-ranking Black female in the department, referring to the officer with a derogatory swear word.
Multiple federal lawsuits also claimed that Bell enforced ticket quotas, even if it wasn't an official department policy. In a 2017 lawsuit filed by former officer Jennifer Baker, multiple emails and testimony backed up the allegations. The city reached a confidential settlement with Baker in 2019.
Bell was promoted to the rank of captain in February 2017 after serving in the department for 28 years. He most recently was commander of the department’s patrol division.
Last year Bell applied for the open police chief's position and was named as one of eight finalists.
Nevertheless, Quaka, who eventually won the job, said Bell was not forced to step down.
"He was not asked to retire. He retired by his own volition," he said.