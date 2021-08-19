TUPELO • The former deputy mayor of Detroit, local pastors and a former human resources manager are some of the nominees that members of the Tupelo City Council have put forward to potentially serve on a committee that will help select the next chief of police.
Mayor Todd Jordan earlier this month invited the seven City Council members to collectively nominate three people to serve on a search committee that will sort through chief of police applicants and offer a short list. The council, though, could not agree on which four of their nominees should be eliminated and which three should be chosen to sit on the committee.
Instead, the mayor and Council President Buddy Palmer decided that the Council could submit all seven names to Jordan and he would choose three names from the list of seven.
Jordan and individual council members told the Daily Journal that the following people were nominated by the Council members:
Ward 1 Councilman Chad Mims: Dr. Tom Billups
Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan: Kirk Lewis
Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard: Bob Baughn
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis: Rev. Charles Penson
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer: Rev. Richard Price
Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston: Mark Williams
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones: Anthony Rogers
Jordan will select three people from the seven names to serve on the search committee. The three council nominees will serve alongside the three at-large appointments by the mayor, totaling six people that will serve on the committee.
The mayor told the Daily Journal that he has not yet finalized his three at-large appointees to the committee, but will announce the six total appointees to the committee soon.
Mims’ nominee, Tom Billups, is a retired surgeon at North Mississippi Medical Center.
Bryan’s nominee, Kirk Lewis, is the chairman and president of Blue Springs Metals, which is a metals supplier plant located in Blue Springs. Lewis served as the deputy mayor and the chief of staff of Detroit, Michigan, under former Mayor Dave Bing.
Beard’s nominee, Bob Baughn, is a retired human resources manager. Baughn also serves as a member of the city’s police advisory board.
Davis’ nominee, Charles Penson, is the pastor of Bethel CME Church in Guntown and is an active member of the Lee County Democratic Party. This past election cycle Penson served as the chairman of Tupelo's municipal Democratic Party.
Palmer’s nominee, the Rev. Richard Price, is the pastor of North Green Street Church of Christ and the chairman of Tupelo’s Outreach Task Force. This past municipal election cycle, Price also served as an election commissioner.
Gaston’s nominee, Mark Williams, is the chief banking operations officer at Renasant Bank and is a native of Tupelo.
Jones’ nominee, Anthony “Tony” Rogers, is an elected Lee County justice court judge. Rogers was first elected to his position in Nov. 2019 and took office in Jan. 2020. Before being elected a judge, he worked in local law enforcement for many years. Rogers is also Jones' fiance.
Disclosure: The Rev. Richard Price is a member of the Daily Journal’s editorial board, which has influence over the newspaper’s editorials that are produced. The editorial board is not involved with the Daily Journal’s reporting process or newsroom decisions.