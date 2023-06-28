Leslie Mart is embraced by her brother Hank Mart as they stand over a plaque honoring their late mother, Mimi VanDevender, on June 27, 2023, at the South Triangle Garden in the Joyner Neighborhood in Tupelo.
Leslie Mart sits with her brother Hank Mart as they listen to Ann McMillan, President of the Joyner Neighborhood Association, speak about their mother, Mimi VanDevender, and how she loved Tupelo, her neighbors and neighborhood on Monday afternoon during a small memorial ceremony honoring VanDevender at the South Triangle Garden in the Joyner Neighborhood Monday afternoon.
TUPELO — Members of the Joyner Neighborhood congregated Monday afternoon to unveil a plaque memorializing a beloved neighborhood association president who died earlier this year.
Naomi “Mimi” Moss VanDevender died March 16 after an extended illness. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, VanDevender arrived in Tupelo in 2015 and became deeply involved in the community. She took particular interest in the Joyner Neighborhood Association, eventually serving as its president.
A plaque honoring VanDevender’s contributions to her community was placed at the “South Triangle” green space at the intersection of Oak Ridge Drive, Maxwell Street and Hamlin Avenue on Monday afternoon. A small group of neighbors and friends gathered in the area for the quick ceremony.
The plaque — bright gold with understated black lettering — reads, “In loving memory of Mimi VanDevender.”
Below that, the plaque reads, “Who loved her neighborhood and worked diligently to make it a better place to live.”
Joyner Neighborhood Association President Ann McMillian praised VanDevender for her volunteerism and support throughout the years and said the plaque’s simple statement defined her character well.
“Mimi was a mother and a friend,” she said. “She was a volunteer and a neighbor. She loved this adopted neighborhood more than 90% of people who have lived here forever.”
Leslie Mart, VanDevender’s daughter, and son, Hank Mart, both attended the ceremony and spoke. The siblings affirmed their mother’s love for her neighborhood and the people who live there.
“I appreciate everyone being here,” Leslie Mart said. “It really warms my heart that she was loved and appreciated by so many.”
Mart, who like her mother has served as the Joyner Neighborhood Association’s president and currently sits on the Tupelo Planning Committee, said she can look on her life and pinpoint from where, precisely, her spirit of volunteerism sprang.
“It was from my mom,” she said. “From the time we were young, she was involved. Through a lot of her volunteerism, she set an incredible example for me and my brother.”
Hank Mart, who lives in Florida but traveled northward for the ceremony, echoed his sister’s sentiment.
“She will be missed,” he said. “She loved being here. She loved helping people. She was a good fit for this community.”
