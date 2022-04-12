TUPELO • Former Mayor Jason Shelton is once again fighting another condemnation order from the city, just weeks after the building which at one time housed his late-brother's law firm, was demolished.
Shelton formerly owned both 306 and 308 North Spring Street, but recently sold them both to Bill Simpson, who recently demolished the 306 building after the city condemned the structure at that address. Shelton then in turned leased back 308 North Spring Street from Simpson.
However, the buildings at 306 and 308 shared a wall, and city officials say the demolition left the remaining building structurally unsound because the surviving shared wall was taller than the remaining 308 building. Development Services Director Tanner Newman said officials fear the unsupported portion of the taller wall could fall.
“If a gust of wind comes by, it could snap off the top of the (306 North Spring Street) wall onto 308 (North Spring Street)'s roof,” Newman said.
Shelton and Simpson have a chance to reverse the order during a 6 p.m. Planning Committee meeting Thursday. Newman said Simpson did not appeal the condemnation but Shelton, as the tenant, appealed, sparking the Thursday night hearing. Simpson said he and Shelton planned to attend the meeting.
“Jason Shelton contacted a structural engineer, and they suggested ways for the building to be adapted to continue habitation,” he said. “We are going in front of the city Thursday to see if they will reverse the condemnation order based on the report.”
Simpson said he was working with an engineer on plans for the the needed repairs for the property but did not have a timeframe for completion.
Simpson also noted the property was currently in use by attorney Tommy Reynolds. Simpson had an agreement with Shelton to finish a two-year lease before he would further develop the property. Shelton is subleasing the property to Reynolds.
When asked if Shelton’s appeal as a tenant was still valid though he is not using the property, City Attorney Ben Logan said as the primary leaseholder, Shelton had a vested interest in the property and a right to appeal the condemnation.
The condemnation does not mean the building would be up for forced demolition, but it is a possibility, Newman said, if Simpson refuses to address the structural issues.
“A condemnation only means that city identified the property as not habitable,” Newman said. “Once a condemnation has been ordered, if the owner doesn't make an effort to correct it, the city can choose to move forward with the demolition process."
Shelton, who served as mayor from 2013 until 2021, contended that the condemnation was part of a continued “harassment” effort by Mayor Todd Jordan’s administration.
“They are messing with me for petty politics," Shelton said. "At the end of the day, the mayor and development services director have a retaliatory mindset to get revenge because I campaigned against (Jordan).”
Newman said the condemnation was about public safety, not scoring political points.
“He does not own that building. This was the result of a routine inspection following a permitted demolition,” he said. “This has absolutely nothing to do with politics. Our top job is public safety. It doesn't matter who the owner is. The building codes are the same for everyone.”
Once Simpson finished clearing the property, he said he planned to develop mixed-use buildings on the land, with storefronts on ground level and apartments on the second floor.