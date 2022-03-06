TUPELO • A historic building in downtown Tupelo has been demolished to make way for new development.
Bill Simpson, the owner of the property on 306 North Spring Street, said after significant delays, a portion of the property had been cleared out to make way for new construction.
Simpson also owns property adjacent to the law firm and plans to construct mixed-use buildings on the land.
“It will be sort of a New Orleans style, like Canal Street,” he said. “In the future development, I want the first-floor to be commercial and higher-end lofts on the second floor.”
The historic building was previously owned by former Mayor Jason Shelton and at one time housed his family’s law firm. Shelton sold the property to Simpson in November after Tupelo officials condemned it the month before.
City officials at the same time condemned a second historic building in downtown Tupelo: the former Jefferson Davis Hotel, located at 218 North Spring Street. This building is also owned by Shelton.
Although the fate of the three-story Spring Street building is unknown, Shelton claims to have reached what he called a “confidential agreement” with someone to purchase the property. He said he is unaware of their plans for the structure.
“I do anticipate that building being saved," Shelton said.
Shelton, who served as mayor from 2013 until 2021, attempted to appeal the city’s decision to condemn the buildings, but his appeal was postponed indefinitely.
Shelton said the condemnations of the buildings is retaliation for his outspoken criticism of Mayor Todd Jordan throughout his mayoral election. Shelton also endorsed Jordan’s opponent during the campaign.
“It is just garbage, petty politics,” Shelton said, asserting that Tupelo officials have no right to condemn or demolish the buildings.
But Development Services Director Tanner Newman said politics weren’t involved in the condemnation of either structure, instead citing the need to tear down dilapidated structures to keep people safe and property values high.
Newman noted that there were other buildings slated for demolition in the coming weeks.
“Everyone must be held to the same standards,” he said. “This administration will continue to work with property owners to diligently cultivate the environment for an enhanced, revitalized Tupelo.