TUPELO • A former police officer widely recognized for his work in youth mentoring has alleged in a federal lawsuit that the police department stymied his community outreach work amid a scheme to block the promotion of a black police officer who has herself twice sued the city.
In a suit filed Friday, former police lieutenant Michael Russell, who is white, claims that figures in the Tupelo Police Department’s leadership transferred him within the department to the patrol division in order to prevent the promotion of a black female officer, Tiffany Gilleylen.
The city has settled two lawsuits brought by Gilleylen alleging discriminatory promotion practices, including one earlier this year.
Represented by Tupelo attorney Jim Waide, who also represented Gilleylen, Russell’s suit names the city of Tupelo, former Deputy Chief Allan Gilbert and Captain Tim Bell as defendants.
At issue is Russell’s longstanding work with the Police Athletic League. Russell began working for the police department in 1997 and later helped found the PAL program
“PAL created good relationships between the police department and the mostly poor and disproportionately black city youth whom it served,” the suit states, emphasizing Russell’s “love for the work of PAL.”
The PAL program has earned the city accolades, and City Hall, including Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration has touted the program and Russell’s leadership of it. The program was cited in Tupelo’s successful bid for a fifth All America City title in 2015, and Russell rose to sit on the executive board of the national PAL organization.
TPD leaders repeatedly touted the program as among its premier outreach efforts in the wake of 2016 controversy over an officer involved shooting.
Russell went on to serve as director of the PAL program, but in 2014 was transferred to the street crimes unit, where he’d previously served. With the permission of Major Anthony Hill – who is black and has just been named one of two deputy chiefs – Russell continued to work with PAL until 2018.
In that year, then-Deputy Chief Allan Gilbert moved Russell into a recently vacant leadership post within the patrol division, a division where Russell had little experience. The suit alleges that Russell was transferred to prevent Gilleylen from receiving the position.
Gilleylen had filed a lawsuit in 2015 claiming she had also been discriminated against for being passed over for a promotion to the rank of sergeant.
“(Russell) has suffered mental anxiety and stress both because of his working while being a pawn of a racially and retaliatory scheme and because of his being forced to leave his work at PAL,” the lawsuit alleges. “Any reasonable officer would resign rather than be a part of the devious scheme carried out against Gilleylen.”
In October 2018, Russell resigned from TPD.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, declined to comment on the suit and Gilbert could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the allegations.
Even prior to his 2018 transfer into the patrol division, the suit alleges Gilbert sought to thwart Russell’s involvement in PAL.
“Upon learning that Major Hill was continuing to allow Plaintiff to work at PAL, Defendant Gilbert ... criticized Major Hill for making work schedule changes to allow Plaintiff to work at PAL,” according to the suit
The suit claims Russell met with Shelton to discuss the police department.
“The mayor agreed with” Russell, at least in part, the suit alleges.
Shelton allegedly told Russell “his claims about Defendant Gilbert were similar to other complaints he had had about Defendant Gilbert.”
This marks the fourth time in five years a current or former police officer has sued the city on the grounds of carrying out discriminatory practices. All of the suits have reached confidential settlements settled outside of court.