BOONEVILLE • In the state’s halls of power, he was Mister Speaker or Representative McCoy, but to those who knew and loved him best, he was Billy Joe, Billy, or, to his beloved grandchildren, just Bill.
William J. McCoy was buried Friday afternoon in Prentiss County, committed to the earth in the cemetery across the street from Gaston Baptist Church, where he worshipped most Sundays for decades.
A 32-year member of the Mississippi House of Representatives, McCoy died Tuesday in Tupelo at age 77 following a period of declining health.
His casket positioned at the sanctuary’s front and flanked by the flags of the United States and the state of Mississippi, his official portrait designating his tenure as speaker of the House of Representatives positioned nearby, family, friends, colleagues and even a few one-time political foes gathered to remember McCoy.
“He’d be delighted, he’d be surprised to see some of you,” said federal district court Judge Mike Mills, as low laughter swept the room and a few glanced in the direction of the pew where Gov. Haley Barbour sat.
Barbour, a Republican governor, openly tangled with McCoy, a fiercely populist Democrat, though the disaster of Hurricane Katrina did bring the men together for a time.
Mills quickly glanced at the former governor, sitting near the front.
“That’s not aimed at you Haley,” he said.
But more than his legislative accomplishments, colorful oratory or political escapades, something else became clear at Friday’s funeral: McCoy remains etched into the hearts of his friends and family even more firmly than he is etched into Mississippi history.
McCoy’s daughter, Kim McCoy Eubank, and two of his granddaughters, Chloe Eubank and Molly Beth Eubank Chapman, spoke Friday.
Together, they recalled McCoy’s devotion to his family, his love of a story well told, his unstinting work ethic and his frugality.
Also remembered: McCoy’s impatience and his brutal honesty strongly stated.
“Bill was not one of those who was afraid to tell you how he felt,”said Chapman. “I think everyone here knows this.”
McCoy’s daughter also remembered him as a man of faith, a man who knew he was imperfect and flawed but trusted that he was redeemed in spite of himself by Jesus.
Believing himself redeemed, the Christian gospel of grace and love was a message he cherished.
“He would ask me, ‘Are you going to preach on love? That’s what I want to hear,’” said the Rev. Matt Brown, pastor of Gaston Baptist Church.
Even as a highly public figure, his faith was a leading light. Mills served in the Legislature alongside McCoy for about a decade, and he remembered many nights spent scheming and politicking around the pool of the old Sun-n-Sand Motor Hotel in Jackson.
But sometimes, there was other talk, too.
“Billy was not embarrassed to talk about the Bible,” Mills said. “He would read a piece of Scripture. He liked the Apostle Paul. He was a fighter like Billy.”
Following a funeral service that included a bluegrass band and musical selections like “I’ll Meet You in the Morning,” and “Keep on the Sunny Side,” McCoy was buried in a graveside ceremony that included a Mississippi Highway Patrol Honor Guard.