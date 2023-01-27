TUPELO — Former longtime State Rep. Steve Holland has filed to run for the seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors currently held by his brother.
Holland, who spent three decades representing the 16th District in the state House of Representatives before being defeated by current Rep. Rickey Thompson, filed for election to the Lee County District 5 Supervisor seat as a Democrat Friday afternoon. His brother, Billy Joe Holland, who isn’t seeking re-election, currently holds the seat.
“I cannot seem to get the spirit of public service out of my system,” Holland said in a written statement. “My goal is simple: I wish to provide positive leadership, up close and personal service and complete transparency to the citizens of the 5th District and Lee County as a whole. … I am healthy, ready to hit the ground running and continue a noteworthy legacy of public service.”
Holland joins a wide field of candidates vying the seat. He’s the second to qualify for the seat; he will face Democrat Richard O. Wilson in the Aug. 8 primary election.
Holland previously said he might run as an Independent, as he did in his last attempt for re-election to the state House of Representatives. He told the Daily Journal Friday that after deliberating, he decided to run as “with the party that brought him to the dance.”
“In the end, I looked at my family heritage, my progressive nature and found it just fits with the Democrats,” he said. “However, I have always been an independent thinker.”
Holland noted that he believes county officials should approach their positions with a nonpartisan lens.
“I spent my 36 years beginning disparaging parties together in the House, I think I can work wonderfully for the Board of Supervisors.”
Republicans running for the seat include Barry Parker, Chris Gillentine, Dakota Gilland and Zachary “Bub” Rock.
Qualifying ends on Feb. 1.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.