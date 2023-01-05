djr-2021-06-16-news-jason-shelton-twp2

Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton

TUPELO — Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton has been appointed to a regional leadership role within President Joe Biden’s General Services Administration.

