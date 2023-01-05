TUPELO — Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton has been appointed to a regional leadership role within President Joe Biden’s General Services Administration.
Shelton, who served as mayor from 2013 to 2021 as a Democrat, will serve as the GSA’s regional administrator for the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.
"I am extremely honored and excited to be a part of the Biden/Harris administration, to be able to work toward the continued success of the administration and to be able to continue to do good things for the American people," Shelton said.
The General Services Administration is a federal agency that handles a variety of logistical and administrative duties across the federal government, including leasing, fleet management and purchasing.
Shelton will as serve as a liaison for members of Congress and representatives of federal, state and local government agencies, councils, committees, commissions and boards.
Shelton said he will work to fulfill both the agency's and the Biden administration's goals.
"I will be doing what's asked of me and fulfilling the mandates of the Biden administration," he said.
The new job began Tuesday and will not require confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
The former mayor said he will have to obtain a residence in Atlanta but will keep his permanent address in the city of Tupelo.
The Biden administration said in a press release that Shelton’s appointment, along with four other individuals, would serve to “rebuild communities most impacted by the pandemic,” focusing on economic recovery and climate change.
Shelton, who is also an attorney, is currently licensed to practice in both Mississippi and Alabama and is admitted to practice in multiple state and federal courts. He holds a degree from Mississippi State University and a law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law.
