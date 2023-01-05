Jonathan Stuart “Jonny” Davis, who served as city councilman for Ward 5 for a single term, died Tuesday. Tupelo City Hall announced Davis' death on Thursday. He was 58.
Davis, a Republican, served east Tupelo as councilman after defeating then-incumbent Bill Martin in 2009. He served until 2013 under former mayor Jack Reed Jr. He lost his bid for re-election to current Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10:30 a.m. until services at 11:30 a.m. in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo.
Former Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings, who was first elected the same year as Davis, said he was shocked when he heard the news of Davis' death. Jennings first met Davis and his family through serving on the council, but they became friends since.
"He was a friend and a great colleague. We supported one another across the lines to make the city of Tupelo a great place to live," Jennings said. "A lot of things matured after he was in office, but he was instrumental in getting them done."
Among the accomplishments of Davis's term in office was the approval and construction of the Tupelo Aquatic Center in east Tupelo. The facility opened its doors in Dec. 2013.
Mike Bryan, who served as Ward 6 councilman from 2005 to 2021, not only served on the council alongside Davis, they were also classmates.
“He was a great council member,” Bryan said. “He brought a lot of good ideas to the table … that helps to keep your municipality moving forward. We did a lot of great things together in his four years, along with Jack Reed.”
Davis also served on the Tupelo Major Thoroughfare Committee, Tupelo License Commission and with the Presley Heights Neighborhood Association. Davis tried unsuccessfully to run for state senate in District 6 during a 2011 special election.
Outside of politics, Davis was a businessman, owning and operating Mid-South Title Cash. He also was deeply involved as an advocate for education, having served as president of both the Association for Educational Excellence and the Lawhon Parent Teacher Organization in the Tupelo Public School District.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.