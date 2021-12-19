BOONEVILLE • As the COVID-19 pandemic forced Mississippians inside and canceled events, Aaron Foster had an idea to spread Christmas cheer.
He’d always put up Christmas lights each year, but 2020 would be different.
“I had this idea of using Smart LEDs and getting them to where they can dance to music,” Foster said. “When COVID happened, I thought, there’s no better time to do it.”
He’d conceived a way to “Foster” the holidays, but had no clue how popular his Christmas show would become.
“I couldn’t imagine how many people came to see it,” Foster said.
The first full weekend in December, he and his family walked outside and couldn’t see the end of the lines of cars on both sides of the highway in front of their home.
Bigger and brighter
Foster, a group manager for Toyota Mississippi, was determined to make his family’s light show bigger and brighter in 2021, and the Christmas show has already proved to be larger in terms of crowd size and the number of lights.
The Fosters estimate more than 1,000 cars drove by to see last year’s show between Halloween and Christmas. The volume they’ve seen so far this December suggests they’ll easily surpass that.
“We’re expecting it to be a lot bigger this year,” Foster said.
Speaking of bigger, the display itself has more than quadrupled in size. In 2020, the Fosters used around 12,000 LED lights to create their elaborate show; this year, it’s 50,000.
“We doubled the amount of 12 millimeter lights, the big bulbs, that we have,” Foster said. “There’s a lot more lights this year.”
Along with the lights, Foster has added a homemade digital video board to show custom photos and videos that accompany the lights show.
The board, which consists of multiple 11-by-16-foot P10 LED panels he put together, serves as a central focal point throughout the show now, especially for children.
“A kid’s attention span is only so long,” Foster said. “They like the lights, but this keeps their attention so much longer because they have something always changing.”
Making a Facebook page and website for “Fostering the Holidays” has also helped grow the show’s audience. People across Northeast Mississippi know about the Fosters’ display because of their online presence.
Despite the grandeur of this year’s display, Foster had even bigger dreams. For instance, he’d hoped to put more lights on the roof but just couldn’t make it happen safely.
“I tell people that this year, my dreams and ideas got almost bigger than my capabilities,” he said.
The twelve months of Christmas
Plans for the 2021 show began on New Year’s Day.
Foster ordered the parts for the new digital video board in January, received them in February, put them together in March and programmed it in April — his first major undertaking of the sort.
“It takes so much planning,” Foster said. “But to set it up, literally set it up, I usually start at the first of September.”
In September, he began putting up lights in stages, starting with the Halloween show. In November, he added more for Thanksgiving and set up the remaining lights at the end of that month.
“It makes more sense that way, and since you can control all of the lights, you can make them whatever color you want, it’s not a big deal,” Foster said.
Assembling the display is no easy task, so it requires helping hands from the entire family.
Aaron Foster is assisted by his wife, Cassie Foster, a dyslexia therapist for Booneville Schools, and their four children: Gibson, 17; Turner, 15; Davis, 12 and Lawson, 8. And this year, Luis Galvez, a 16-year-old exchange student from Spain who is currently living with the family, helped with setup as well.
Now that everything is assembled, less time is required to maintain the lights and keep the display lit night after night. But from late November through early December, it took up every second of Foster’s free time.
“People joke about being ‘hunting widows,’” Cassie Foster said. “I joke that I’m a Christmas light widow.”
Along with the improving the display, the Fosters have attempted to make the viewing experience safer this year.
After cars clogged the sides of the highway last December, the Fosters cut down some trees in the front yard and built a circular driveway for those who would like to pull in to watch the show.
No matter where visitors park, they can tune in and listen to the show from the comfort of their vehicles. There are also three speakers in the yard for people who would like to bring lawn chairs for a front-row seat to the show.
Reason for the season ... and the show
Many people told the family in 2020 that they’d like to donate money to support the display, but that wasn’t Foster’s goal.
“It wasn’t for that,” Foster said. “I didn’t do it for people to give me money for my electricity bill.”
But a light bulb went off in his head. They could create a nonprofit organization to raise money for a good cause. The show, and the nonprofit, just needed a name.
Cassie Foster asked a group of friends for name ideas. Quite a few were suggested, but “Fostering the Holidays,” a play on the family’s surname, is the one that stuck.
Donations this year will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Will Tennison, Turner Foster’s 16-year-old best friend who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma and received treatment there.
“This is for Will,” Cassie Foster said.
Even without a charitable cause to support, “Fostering the Holidays” would be about much more than lights. The family’s Christian faith is also on display during the month of December.
The show, which is split into five sets, begins with “The Reason,” during which “Hallelujah” by Pentatonix and “Little Drummer Boy” by for KING & COUNTRY play as dazzling lights flash.
As the display comes together, Aaron Foster posts blogs on the “Fostering the Holidays” website with regular updates on his progress. Each post concludes with a short devotional, tying biblical lessons to his contemplations while constructing the holiday show.
“We’ve had a lot of people tell us that just having something to do with their family, and the way that we try to give God the glory through the things that we do, meant a lot to them,” Foster said. “I try to keep that in everything, even the website and my blog.”
‘I have to make it better’
With carloads of people from counties away coming to view the Griswold-level lights display, the Fosters can’t take a night off in December.
They have to keep the show going or risk disappointing people.
All Christmas parties and family get-togethers have to be at their house to they can keep the lights on, Cassie Foster said.
“I thought this was just fun and games,” Aaron Foster said. “But when you have expectations and people are traveling an hour, you feel obligated. You’ve got to keep them going no matter what.
Despite the pressure, Foster hopes to develop the show with new changes and improvements each year.
“That’s why I felt like, I have to make it better,” Foster said. “Because if these folks come back, they don’t want to see the same thing.”
Each year, Foster said he learns how to do things more efficiently, adding that he’ll “have a better plan of how to put those lights on that roof next year.”
He also plans to work on light sequences while adding songs and more original content for the video board.
There’s only one thing Foster said will never change.
“(I’ll) keep adding lights somehow,” he said.