TUPELO • For the Christmas season, the youth of the Salvation Army of Tupelo got a day of shopping for themselves.
On a chilly Monday afternoon, a group of 10 young adults and teens rode to Kohl’s in the Salvation Army van to shop for Christmas outfits. Most of these young men and women are part of the Salvation Army’s youth group, which meets throughout the week.
The shopping trip has become an annual tradition for Salvation Army of Tupelo board member Jennie Lynn Johnson and the three other women who help her with the shopping. The mission is to give the children something special and rare: a day to get exactly what they want. They are given a target budget and can pick out clothing either on their own or with volunteer help.
For the volunteers, the trip is about helping others see the good they can do.
“There’s a lot of people who could do a lot of good if they just do it, because there’s so many families out there that need help,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s group has been doing it for more than five years, though it started much earlier for Johnson. She was among the Salvation Army of Tupelo’s earliest board members, a role she’s held for nearly 50 years. The Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving meal, which invites members of the community to share a free meal together on Thanksgiving Day, started in her home.
The Christmas shopping event is inspired by the memory of her only daughter, Vickie Lynn Johnson, who died from cancer in 1987. After her daughter’s death, Johnson got more involved with the youth of the Salvation Army.
“That took my mind off some of myself and put it on them,” Johnson said. “They’ve been more of a blessing to me than I have been to them, really.”
Julie Gibens, one of the program’s volunteers, feels the same way. She became involved in the Christmas shopping event after meeting Johnson when she was named Citizen of the Year. Inspired by her generosity, Gibens spent time with Johnson and found herself recruited.
“It’s just fun. When we get together to do this, it feels like Christmas,” Gibens said. “Through the years, I’ve run into some of the kids in the community, and it’s fun seeing them.”
This year’s trip was a blessing for mother Tilda Lusk, who, along with her four children, has received Salvation Army’s help for two weeks.When she heard of the opportunity to shop for Christmas clothing, she was grateful.
“If it wasn’t for these guys helping us, my kids wasn’t going to have no good Christmas,” Lusk said.
Corps Officer Captain Rob Dolby is amazed by how engaged Tupelo is. He sees the trip as an opportunity to provide their youth life skills, as they get to budget to build an outfit. More importantly, it gives the gift of choice, Dolby said, something they are frequently denied.
“For many of our young people, they don’t always get to choose what they have, so this is really empowering in the sense that it gives them the choice,” Dolby said. “There’s a lot of dignity in that, I think.”
The trip holds a special meaning for youth group participants Jalliyah Wade and Kaidaa Thompson, both 17. The two used their trip to shop not just for themselves, but for the people in their lives.
The Salvation Army has been a helpful force in Wade’s life since she was a little girl. She said the shopping experience was wonderful and expressed gratitude for everyone involved in the program.
“They’ve been there, and I really look up to these folks,” Wade said. “They inspire me to help people in need.”
For Thompson, the trip to the mall is a chance to socialize with other youths who are facing similar challenges to his own.
“I just like being around kids my age and being around the same people with struggles that I went through,” Thompson said. “Thanks for welcoming a new person into the family.”
Though the trip is a volunteer effort, the Salvation Army of Tupelo tries to be a supportive presence in youth’s lives regularly. During the ride over, the young adults chatted about the Salvation Army of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi’s monthly fine arts camp, Camp Hidden Lake in Lexington.
The monthly camp hosts children in the tri-state area for one weekend each month, except for December. It mirrors the summer program by providing fine arts, music, percussion, gospel, dance, etc.
On weeks where there isn’t camp, the youth are involved in gym activities and Bible studies.
The goal with these programs — whether art camp or Christmas shopping — is always the same, Capt. Rob Dolby said: to provide hope.
“We like to think we’re a place for people that may not feel like they belong anywhere else,” Dolby said. “ We want to be a place where people know they matter and that they belong.”