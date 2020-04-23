The Harry E. Bovay Jr. Foundation taking applications from nonprofit and community organizations and offering grants to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bovay was the founder of Mid South Telecommunications, and he owned businesses in Millport and Kennedy, Alabama: Fairmount, Georgia; North Lyon County, Kansas; and Guntown, Houlka, Rienzi and Tishomingo, Mississippi.
The purpose of this grant program is to help organizations adapt their operations to meet new needs in the community that have arisen from the pandemic; provide relief for those organizations which incurred unexpected expenses such as technology upgrades, salaries, phone, internet, medical supplies; deliver services in new ways to accommodate social distancing and other health and safety guidelines; or serve an expanded client base, i.e. reaching individuals who are experiencing new economic hardships due to the pandemic. (Emphasis is on vulnerable populations, including individuals who have lost a source of income due to the pandemic, low-income residents, individuals with greater health risks, immigrants and people with limited English language proficiency, people with a disability, people experiencing homelessness or incarceration, etc.)
Only IRS 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, hospital or government agencies in the above listed states may apply. Grants are not made to individuals. The grants range from $1,000 tp $10,000, and organizations may receive only one grant.
Review of applications will begin on May 1. A description of the need which should be no longer than two pages, a copy of 501C-3 status letter from the IRS and the most recent financial statements and balance sheet must be sent. A primary contact for the request and phone number and email address also is needed.
Request should be submitted to: Rebecca Dietz; Legacy Trust Inc.; 1801 Smith St., Suite 1900; Houston, Texas 77002, or email rdietz@legacytrust.com