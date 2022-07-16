TUPELO • In 1986, four trumpet players from the Tupelo High School band made the Mississippi Lions All-State Band — a rare feat for one section at a single school.
A shared love of music, and friendly competition, united Gregg Gausline, Chris Young, Sean Ross and Greg Barnes. Fittingly, music brought them back together again Thursday night for the first time in 36 years at a Drum Corps International (DCI) contest hosted at their alma mater.
Brought together by circumstance
It was circumstance that brought the four trumpet players together all those years ago.
Of the four, Ross is the only Tupelo native. Both Gausline and Young moved to Tupelo in 10th grade; Barnes was in ninth grade when his family moved to the All-America City.
"It was very humbling how many great trumpet players there were, not just in Tupelo but the whole state," Barnes said.
They competed with one another for chair placement, which is the ranking of players in each instrument section, and the opportunity to play solos during performances.
"Trumpet players, whatever we are as our natural personality, when we're on that field, we want the spotlight," Young said.
In a way, it was as if they were brothers. They were constantly at each other's throats back then, Ross remembered, but if they hadn't been, they wouldn't have pushed each other to reach the musical heights they did.
To this day, the men are still competitive.
"Is this our chair order now?" the men joked as the Daily Journal's photographer lined them up for a photo. They all laughed in unison.
Becoming 'The Tupelo Four'
Around the time the four fiercely competitive trumpet players earned spots in the Mississippi Lions All-State Band during the 1985-1986 school year, they came to be known by their friends and feared by their competition as "The Tupelo Four."
Another friend and member of the Tupelo band, a French horn player named Sandra Fortenberry, also made the Lions Band that year — a testament to the talent present at THS at the time.
Two people stand out in the group's minds as contributing to their success — Floyd Stevens, longtime Tupelo band director, and Keith Ellis, an Ole Miss music professor who traveled to Tupelo once a week to give private lessons to each of the four boys.
Gausline can't recall where the nickname "The Tupelo Four" originated, but it dates back to the mid-80s.
"I've heard different band directors that I've run across in Mississippi here and there at conventions say 'Hey, how's The Tupelo Four doing?' and I don't know where it stuck," Gausline said.
In the late 1990s, years after graduating, Young went to a Tupelo football game to see Stevens and the band. Another former high school band director was there talking with Stevens, and he made a comment about the 1985 marching season trumpet line.
"That's the best trumpet line I ever heard in my entire career," the director said.
"Mr. Stevens flicks his thumb towards me and says, 'Well, that was my section leader right there,'" Young said.
It was surprising to hear someone he didn't even know mention himself and his former bandmates.
Being referred to as "The Tupelo Four" still humbles and cracks Young up, he said, largely because band kids rarely receive much recognition.
Young, Barnes and Ross graduated in 1986, with Gausline graduating a year later in 1987. Their individual paths led them to varying careers and states.
Young became a Methodist minister. Ross works for Grammer, Inc, in Shannon. Barnes is a facilities engineer for a Japanese company. Gausline directed bands at the high school and college level for 15 years and now works in sales for Jostens.
Getting the band back together
As an Ole Miss student, Gausline spent two years marching with The Cadets, a competitive drum and bugle corps in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Though Gausline now lives in Atlanta, when he heard the group would be taking part in a contest at Tupelo High, he made plans to go and reached out to his former bandmates.
"When I saw it on the schedule online, I naturally thought it would be a really cool opportunity, because I was going to come to this show anyway," Gausline said.
As the four men stood together near the concession stand at Tupelo's Golden Wave Stadium before the contest began, it was as if they'd never been apart.
"It's always a lot of fun for us because we can always say we sat ahead of a guy who was a featured soloist for The Cadets," Young joked. "We brag on him, then we go, 'You know, in high school we beat him.'"
Being together again was a bit overwhelming, Barnes said.
"It's kind of like there's so much you want to say, you can't get it all out at once," he added.
"It actually feels real natural at the same time," Chris Young said. "The whole thing, frankly, is blowing my mind. They were together in September, and I couldn't make it. It's been surprisingly natural."
"We were anticipating it so much and it's like, they're all the same as they were back then," Gausline said. "There's a lot of the same characteristics."
Although they don't play music like they used to, it's still just as important to them as the memories they once made together.
The DCI contest brought the memories flooding back with questions and exclamations like, "What was that marching show?" and, "Oh, I remember that piece!"
Without a doubt, the night will be another memory the members of “The Tupelo Four” will bring up the next time they're together again.