TUPELO – A longtime Lee County incumbent hopes for re-election in supervisor District 1 but faces opposition from three challengers, all in the Republican primary.
Phil Morgan is asking voters for a sixth term, but homebuilder Dan Gale, former Justice Court judge John Hoyt Sheffield and plumber Marty Rock each hope to win the seat themselves.
All four candidates are running as Republicans and with no Democrats or independents on the general election ballot, the race will be decided either in a primary next Tuesday or a runoff three weeks later.
County supervisors set the budget for Lee County government and also control the tax levy.
Within the District 1 race, candidates are running on standard fare, like road and bridge repair, while each touting their own credentials.
“I’d like to finish some of the projects I have begun,” said Morgan.
Gale, however, believes District 1 voters are “ready for a change” and that his relative youth is an asset.
“They’re ready for some new blood,” Gale said.
Sheffield believes his judicial background provides him with a unique perspective.
“I’m willing to listen, take in both sides of an argument, weigh it out and make a fair decision,” Sheffield said.
Rock touts his experience in business, both as a plumber and owner of a portable toilet company.
“I know business. I’ve been in business 38 years,” Rock said. “When problems arise, I know how to deal with them.”
Gale
“I love Lee County,” said Gale. “I live here. I work here. I raise my family here.”
Now a Saltillo resident, Gale grew up around the construction industry and still makes his living in that trade. He spent eight years in law enforcement, with four of those years at the Saltillo Police Department and four years at the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.
The same impulse that led him into the law enforcement field now urges him to run for the job of county supervisor, Gale said.
“I knew I wanted to do something to make a difference,” Gale said.
Gale emphasized a desire to involve local residents in the business of county government. Touting a commitment to accessibility, Gale said he’ll publicize his cell number and interact with constituents on social media. He suggested streaming Board of Supervisors meetings online.
Gale said he’ll do anything within the limits of the law to help constituents. He wants to keep taxes low and sees the county roads and the poor conditions of the Lee County jail as major issues supervisors will need to tackle next term.
Morgan
“From the beginning, I have campaigned on improving the quality of life in this county and we are well on our way,” said Morgan, who is from a cattle farming background
After nearly two decades as a supervisor, Morgan is running heavily on his record, touting his efforts to pave roads and his his role in the PUL Alliance and the efforts that ultimately landed Toyota at Blue Springs.
“All that doesn’t happen at the drop of a hat. It takes leadership,” Morgan said.
The jail continues to be a problem, Morgan said, and emphasized that during his one-year stint as board president during the last term, he brought two different jail proposals up for a vote.
Both were defeated.
“I’m the only supervisor who has tried to address the jail,” Morgan said of the last term.
Morgan said he currently favors some kind of renovation or expansion of the current facility, unless he could be convinced that new construction is the most fiscally responsible solution.
Looking to the future, Morgan said he wants to continue the development of a new industrial park on Tupelo’s west side, an initiative supervisors began within the last term.
Sheffield
“Lee County is a great county to live in, but I want to make it an even better place to live,” Sheffield said.
Sheffield said he’s long planned to seek an elected office other than the Justice Court seat he held for years.
“I’ve always liked working with and helping people,” said Sheffield, who resigned his longtime judicial post of almost 30 years earlier this year in order to seek a supervisor’s seat.
As with most candidates he competing against, infrastructure tops his priority list, as does economic development
“There are a lot of roads and bridges that need attention,” Sheffield said.
He supports efforts to expand available space at Lee County’s jail and suggested that creative funding solutions may be needed.
“I think we’re going to have to think outside the box,” Sheffield said. “I want us to work with the sheriff to come up with a solution and quit kicking the can down the road.”
During his career as a judge, Sheffield was reprimanded in 2004 by the state Commission for Judicial Performance and then served a suspension in 2017 by court order.
In a recent interview, the candidate didn’t wish to comment about those sanctions.
Rock
“I would like to work diligently with the other supervisors to grow our economy and get good jobs our community,” said Rock.
The aspiring office holder has unsuccessfully sought the office of Lee County sheriff twice.
He worked for the Lee County Sheriff’s office for almost 10 years, in part-time and full-time capacities.
Rock emphasized that he wants to keep taxes low, and complained that regular folks need some relief.
“I think we’re paying too many taxes already,” Rock said. “It would be nice if the citizens had a tax break.”
The jail needs help, but Rock said he isn’t sure if renovation or replacement is the best option, and he said costs would be a concern.
Public service tops his list of priorities.
“I’ve always liked helping people,” Rock said.
He even wishes the law would allow the county to provide more direct aid to local citizens.
“I think we ought to be able to put some gravel on people’s drives,” Rock said. “People pay taxes. You ought to be able to get something out of it.”
All four candidates will compete in an Aug. 6 Republican primary. If no single candidates wins more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff will occur between the top two vote getters on Aug. 27.