TUPELO • Four candidates are competing in the Republican primary for the Tupelo City Council’s Ward 1 seat, an open race that has drawn a competitive field of candidates
The current councilman representing that ward, Markel Whittington, is running for mayor. That means no incumbent candidate will appear on the ballot.
The candidates – Amanda Angle, Eric Hampton, Megan Kessler and Chad Mims – will face off in the Republican primary, which occurs on April 6. If no single candidate receives a share of the vote that exceeds 50%, a runoff will occur between the top two vote-getters on April 27.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic candidate Geraldine Brinkley during the June 8 general election.
Ward 1 is one of the city’s largest wards by land mass and includes many residential areas, including Bel Air, Sharon Hills, the Mt.Vernon Road area and the Belden community. It has relatively little commercial property, other than the McCullough Boulevard corridor.
The Daily Journal solicited input from Tupelo voters through its “Citizens Agenda,” survey asking what topics voters believe are the most pressing issues in the area.
A majority of voters who responded to the survey indicated they wished to hear thoughts from candidates on access to affordable housing and how the candidates would help lead the city through any economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Daily Journal asked each candidate their thoughts on both of those issues.
Amanda Angle
Angle, an accountant for Watkins and Uiberall, has campaigned on using her financial expertise in the private sector to ensure the city’s finances are up to par and has advocated for more sidewalks and bike lanes in Ward 1 neighborhoods to give families a safe space to exercise outdoors.
“Having walked and tried to meet people all over ward 1, I’m even more confirmed in my mind that there’s not a safe place (to walk),” Angle said. “We don’t have enough sidewalks, we don’t have enough expanded roads. You can’t even get off the road in some places.”
Angle, 45, has also been vocal on the need for the construction of a new park or other outdoor recreational facility in Ward 1, saying that the ward does not have a clear, designated facility for outdoor activities.
Although the Bel Air Center, a golf course and event center, is in Ward 1 and referred to as a park, she believes that the facility does not serve as a true park.
She said that the city should try and strengthen its relationships with private investors who are willing to build affordable housing units in town and that the city should solicit information from small businesses to see how local government could best assist them through the pandemic.
Eric Hampton
Hampton, 42, owns several businesses in town and has been active in local politics for many years. Over the course of his campaign, he has advocated for the need to cultivate more jobs in Tupelo and foster economic opportunities through working with local economic development groups.
Hampton said that, if elected, he would advocate for the construction of a turn lane on Endville Road near the private Tupelo Christian Preparatory School to ease traffic flow, work to give city-employed first responders a wage increase and push city officials to construct multiple parks in town.
“Ward 1 is a little different,” Hampton said. “It’s mostly just individuals who live there. There’s not as much business there. I just need to talk to the citizens and see what they want.”
On affordable housing, Hampton said he believes the city already has affordable housing units, but could grow affordable housing options in the future by working with private developers in town.
Speaking about how to help potential businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Hampton said he believes that since many businesses have received loans from federal coronavirus relief packages, a larger issue at hand is making sure that businesses have access to adequate staffing and employees needed to run their businesses.
“Tupelo’s popping,” Hampton said. “What we need to do is tell everybody to quit giving unemployment to people who don’t need it.”
Megan Kessler
Kessler, 41, is a real estate agent for Tommy Morgan Realtors and believes that Ward 1 as a whole is in good condition and the next person to represent it on the council should continue to bring progressive ideas and energy to continue to carry it forward.
“As far as my vision, I feel like what’s going on right now is great,” Kessler said. “I feel like we need to work on unifying the city.”
Kessler said that she would work to partner with local educational institutions in Tupelo to help them deal with any negative effects left over from the pandemic.
On affordable housing, Kessler said that when compared to other areas across the state, houses in Tupelo are selling at a lower rate per square foot than other areas. A local real estate agent, Kessler said affordable housing already exists and encouraged people who may be struggling to find affordable housing to speak with licensed real estate agencies to learn about different options that may be available.
“If you work with a licensed real estate agency, they’re going to explain that there are different types of loans and grants,” Kessler said.
When asked about helping businesses or citizens recover from the pandemic, Kessler said she feels the most immediate thing to do is to push friends and other institutions to shop and support local businesses as much as possible.
Chad Mims
Mims, 43, is sales representative for pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim. A native of Tupelo, some of Mims’ potential ideas to improve the ward include increasing public safety in neighborhoods and working to improve the golf course at the Bel Air Center.
“You also want to make it where it’s a safe area to live and exercise,” Mims said of the ward. “It helps the property values in the area as well as makes it safer.”
Mims said other ideas to improve the city are constructing a green space from Ward 1 to the downtown area such as a walking trail or biking trail and using technology to allow people to pay for more government service.
“It’s more just trying to make government work a little better for the people of Tupelo,” Mims said.
Mims said the best way local government could help citizens and businesses recover from the pandemic is to continue adhering to health advice issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help find a balance between public safety economic vitality.
“I follow the medical advice of the CDC because that’s vital,” Mims said. “If we can’t keep our citizens safe then you aren’t going to have citizens come to utilize services and products from small businesses.”
When asked about affordable housing, Mims said that a lack of access to affordable real estate is a problem and has been a problem in Tupelo, but he would need to study the issue much further before offering a concrete solution.