Four candidates are vying to fill a vacant state Senate seat in a special election set for next month.
The June retirement of longtime Sen. Gary Jackson only six months into a four-year term of office will require a special election to select a new District 15 state senator.
In the running to replace Jackson are Bricklee Miller, Levon Murphy Jr., Bart Williams and Joyce Meek Yates.
A special election is scheduled for Sept. 22, but a runoff will be required if no one captures more than 50 percent of the votes on the first round of balloting.
State Senate District 15 includes portions of Oktibbeha County, including part of Starkville, as well as parts of Chocktaw, Webster and Montgomery counties.
Some other cities in the district include Eupora, Ackerman, French Camp and parts of Winona.
Miller is currently a county supervisor in Oktibbeha County, serving her second term of office. A Republican, Miller is the first woman to sit on the Board of Supervisors in Oktibbeha County.
“Our district needs a strong voice with a proven ability to get things done,” Miller wrote in a statement announcing her candidacy. “I’ll fight for the same conservative principles at the capitol as I fought for on the Board of Supervisors, and I’ll work tirelessly to make sure the unique needs of our district get the attention they deserve.”
The sitting county supervisor touts her advocacy for rural broadband and infrastructure improvements.
Miller is director of the Mississippi Horse Park in Starkville.
Murphy owns and manages Murphy Motors in Choctaw County. In an announcement of his candidacy posted to social media, he emphasized his business experience and desire to serve the community.
“I am most known for my ability to pay attention to what people really want. I am a friendly and outgoing person and I have a pleasing personality that touches lives,” Murphy wrote. “I have never met a stranger and I have always been known as a ‘people person.’”
Williams also touts his business experience, which includes owning Security Solutions & Communications and co-owning a gun and ammo store and shooting range.
A campaign website touts his support for “properly funding our schools,” defending “our second amendment rights” and economic growth for small communities.
“I will utilize 30+ years of experience as a business owner, my Christian values, and my passion to see our communities thrive to make sure you are proud of the voice representing you and your families,” Williams said in a statement on his website.
Yates, a Webster county native, has a background in education as a professor and administrator in health studies, including Mississippi University for Women and the former Wood Junior College.
“I am running because I want to see our great state flourish in family life, economics, education, health care, faith, and freedom,” Yates said in a statement announcing her candidacy. “I truly believe that working together is the key to solving today’s most pressing issues.”
In statements on social media, Yates emphasized the need “to ensure that quality education is not compromised in the threat of COVID-19.”
Jackson, the former District 15 senator, held the seat almost 17 years but resigned this year citing health concerns. Jackson was a Republican.
Candidates running in the special election to replace him will not be identified with any partisan affiliation on the ballot, but are free to claim association with a party during the campaign and will almost certainly caucus as either a Republican or a Democrat once elected.